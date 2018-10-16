Ditch The Ointments And Try These Amazing Ayurvedic Remedies For Psoriasis
Psoriasis is an irritable skin condition which is caused because of rapid buildup of skin cells. It is a chronic autoimmune condition which causes scaling on the skin's surface. The condition is usually treated with the help of medicines and ointments which primarily help in reducing symptoms of psoriasis. In this article, we talk about Ayurvedic treatment for psoriasis, which can help in treating the condition more holistically and less invasively. Ayurveda suggests that skin disorders like psoriasis occur because of imbalances in kapha and vata doshas. Read below to know how Ayurveda can help in holistically treating psoriasis.
Ayurveda for psoriasis treatment
1. Treatments for pacifying vitiated doshas
This is done by intake of some nourishing foods and oily substances. Externally, oil massages, applying herbal pastes and bathing with medicinal liquids is done as part of this treatment. The herbal formulations may comprise honey, triphala, ghee, etc. You can take prescription regarding dosages from an ayurvedic expert.
Buttermilk can be taken for facilitating Ayurvedic treatment for psoriasis. Lactic acid in buttermilk helps in moisturising and reducing scaling on skin because. You can also try diluting 1 tsp of sandalwood in 3 cups of water. Add a few drops of rose water and some sugar for taste. Take this three times in a day for effective results. Cabbage juice can also help in healing from psoriasis.
For topical application, you can try using aloe vera gel or gel or diluted lime juice. Powdered or boiled almonds can also be helpful in Ayurvedic treatment of psoriasis. On the area with red and itchy scales on the skin, you can apply fresh banana leaf - this will help in reducing inflammation.
2. Treatments for purging toxins
An effective Ayurvedic treatment for treating psoriasis is purging toxins. Also known as panchakarma, this process can be done by therapeutic purgation with the herbs, or inducing vomiting therapeutically can help in cleansing and purifying toxins in your body. Such treatments are carried out by lubricating your body both internally and externally. This helps softening of the toxins and channeling them into the alimentary canal. Oils like ghee are administered internally for a few days along with massage with herbal oils such as bala oil or bakuchi oil. Then, heat is applied to the body for channeling toxins in the alimentary canal. This process is also known as sweating therapy or sevdana.
Vamana or therapeutically inducing vomiting is an invariable part of Ayurvedic treatment for psoriasis. It has been found to be effective in reducing burning sensation, scaling, dryness and itching on the skin.
3. Exposure to sunlight
Exposure to sunlight for small period of time can help in clearing psoriasis. This treatment has to be regulated carefully in order to avoid sunburns and other similar injuries to the skin.
4. Avoid factors which cause psoriasis
Some of the common triggers for psoriasis include poor diet and unhealthy lifestyle. Having salty, spicy, sour, sugary or refined foods in excess can trigger psoriasis. Also foods such as fish and milk, which are not compatible with each other can be a trigger. Sleeping during the day, suppressing urges of your body, excessive exposure to the sun or heat can trigger psoriasis. All these triggers must be avoided in order to prevent psoriasis triggers. Also, foods like sweets, sesame oil, rice flour, etc should be avoided. Alongside, excessive anger, grief or worry needs to be ignored in order to prevent psoriasis flare ups. Yoga and meditation can be helpful to achieve this goal.
