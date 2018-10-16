ASK OUR EXPERTS

Ditch The Ointments And Try These Amazing Ayurvedic Remedies For Psoriasis

Ditch The Ointments And Try These Amazing Ayurvedic Remedies For Psoriasis

Ayurveda suggests that skin disorders like psoriasis occur because of imbalances in kapha and vata doshas. Read here to know how Ayurveda can help in keeping psoriasis symptoms under control.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Oct 16, 2018 05:33 IST
3-Min Read


Ayurveda can help in treating psoriasis less invasively

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ayurvedic treatments can help in treating psoriasis holistically
  2. You can consume buttermilk for mositurising skin in case of psoriasis
  3. Aloe vera gel can also be helpful for naturally treating psoriasis

Psoriasis is an irritable skin condition which is caused because of rapid buildup of skin cells. It is a chronic autoimmune condition which causes scaling on the skin's surface. The condition is usually treated with the help of medicines and ointments which primarily help in reducing symptoms of psoriasis. In this article, we talk about Ayurvedic treatment for psoriasis, which can help in treating the condition more holistically and less invasively. Ayurveda suggests that skin disorders like psoriasis occur because of imbalances in kapha and vata doshas. Read below to know how Ayurveda can help in holistically treating psoriasis.

Ayurveda for psoriasis treatment

1. Treatments for pacifying vitiated doshas


This is done by intake of some nourishing foods and oily substances. Externally, oil massages, applying herbal pastes and bathing with medicinal liquids is done as part of this treatment. The herbal formulations may comprise honey, triphala, ghee, etc. You can take prescription regarding dosages from an ayurvedic expert.

Buttermilk can be taken for facilitating Ayurvedic treatment for psoriasis. Lactic acid in buttermilk helps in moisturising and reducing scaling on skin because. You can also try diluting 1 tsp of sandalwood in 3 cups of water. Add a few drops of rose water and some sugar for taste. Take this three times in a day for effective results. Cabbage juice can also help in healing from psoriasis.

Also read: Living With Psoriasis: The Top 5 Steps To Follow

For topical application, you can try using aloe vera gel or gel or diluted lime juice. Powdered or boiled almonds can also be helpful in Ayurvedic treatment of psoriasis. On the area with red and itchy scales on the skin, you can apply fresh banana leaf - this will help in reducing inflammation.

t2loikh8

Ghee can be helpful in dealing with psoriasis
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Treatments for purging toxins

An effective Ayurvedic treatment for treating psoriasis is purging toxins. Also known as panchakarma, this process can be done by therapeutic purgation with the herbs, or inducing vomiting therapeutically can help in cleansing and purifying toxins in your body. Such treatments are carried out by lubricating your body both internally and externally. This helps softening of the toxins and channeling them into the alimentary canal. Oils like ghee are administered internally for a few days along with massage with herbal oils such as bala oil or bakuchi oil. Then, heat is applied to the body for channeling toxins in the alimentary canal. This process is also known as sweating therapy or sevdana.

Vamana or therapeutically inducing vomiting is an invariable part of Ayurvedic treatment for psoriasis. It has been found to be effective in reducing burning sensation, scaling, dryness and itching on the skin.

Also read: Psoriasis: 7 Tried And Tested Natural Remedies

3. Exposure to sunlight

Exposure to sunlight for small period of time can help in clearing psoriasis. This treatment has to be regulated carefully in order to avoid sunburns and other similar injuries to the skin.

ao7t7e1

Slight exposure to sunlight can help in dealing with psoriasis
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Avoid factors which cause psoriasis

Some of the common triggers for psoriasis include poor diet and unhealthy lifestyle. Having salty, spicy, sour, sugary or refined foods in excess can trigger psoriasis. Also foods such as fish and milk, which are not compatible with each other can be a trigger. Sleeping during the day, suppressing urges of your body, excessive exposure to the sun or heat can trigger psoriasis. All these triggers must be avoided in order to prevent psoriasis triggers. Also, foods like sweets, sesame oil, rice flour, etc should be avoided. Alongside, excessive anger, grief or worry needs to be ignored in order to prevent psoriasis flare ups. Yoga and meditation can be helpful to achieve this goal.

Also read: 7 Effective Home Remedies For Scalp Psoriasis

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

