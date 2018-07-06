7 Effective Home Remedies For Scalp Psoriasis
Scalp psoriasis is a common skin disorder characterized by red and scaly patches on the skin of the scalp. Symptoms of scalp psoriasis include scaly and patchy scalp skin, itching, dandruff like flaking. Psoriasis can be treated by many home remedies.
Scalp psoriasis is a skin disorder characterized by red, scaly patches on the scalp
HIGHLIGHTS
- Scalp psoriasis is a skin disorder characterized by red, scaly patches
- Scalp psoriasis, if left untreated, can lead to temporary hair loss
- Home remedies like coconut oil can be used to treat scalp psoriasis
Symptoms of scalp psoriasis include scaly and patchy scalp skin, itching, dandruff like flaking. Hair loss is not caused due to scalp psoriasis. Scratching or combing very hard, pitching at the scalp skin, itching and stress due to scalp psoriasis eventually lead to temporary hair loss. Hair eventually regrows when scalp psoriasis is treated. It is very important to consult a dermatologist if you experience the symptoms of scalp psoriasis. Your doctor may prescribe you steroids, oils, lotions and other medical solutions for scalp psoriasis. These treatments may cure scalp psoriasis but may destroy the health of your hair. Therefore, it is better to treat scalp psoriasis with home remedies.
Here's a list of 7 effective home remedies for scalp psoriasis:
1. Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar has anti-bacterial properties. It can help reduce the redness, soreness and irritation caused due to scalp psoriasis. It contains antiseptic properties that which prevents recurring infections. To use apple cider vinegar as a home remedy for scalp psoriasis, add 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to half a cup of water. This reduces burning sensations. Apply it to the affected areas for 20 minutes. Repeat this twice a week. Rinse the scalp with lukewarm water. Do not use apple cider vinegar if the scalp is cracked or bleeding. Vinegar will sting and cause more irritation if you have any open wounds.
2. Aloe Vera
Aloe vera gel, when applied to the scalp, gives a soothing effect. It can help with itchiness and irritation caused due to scalp psoriasis. Its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties help you treat psoriasis naturally. Use fresh aloe vera gel along with lavender oil for better results. After every sitting, wash your hair with a mild, medicated shampoo.
Also read: Aloe Vera For Hair Growth: Does Aloe Vera Help In Hair Growth?
3. Coconut oil
Coconut oil can be used as one of the best home remedies for scalp psoriasis. It helps in reducing skin patches and gets absorbed in the scalp easily so that dryness and patches do not re-occur. Lightly heat the coconut oil before applying it to the scalp. Massage oil on the scalp gently and leave it overnight. You can add a few drops of essential oil before applying it. If you do not have coconut oil, use peppermint oil, tea tree oil, mustard oil and lavender oil.
4. Dead sea salt
Dead sea salt is known to cure many skin diseases. And fortunately, it is helpful with psoriasis too. It has a calm and soothing effect on the skin. Mix dead sea salt with warm water and soak your scalp in it for about 15 minutes. This can removes scales and ease the itching.
Yogurt moisturises the skin, thereby reducing itchiness caused due to dryness and scales on the scalp. Along with that, yogurt removes dead skin cells and exfoliate the skin. It can remove psoriasis bumps as well. Apply yogurt for about half an hour to the scalp and massage it through. Wash it off with a mild, antiseptic shampoo.
6. Ginger
Ginger has medicinal and anti-inflammatory properties. It also consists of antimicrobial compounds that prevent infections. To use ginger as a home remedy for scalp psoriasis, boil a piece of ginger in water. Strain the water and add honey and lemon juice to ginger water and drink it while it is still warm.
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: 8 Medicinal Benefits Of Ginger You Didn't Know
7. Shea butter
Shea butter is rich in vitamin A, Vitamin E and triglycerides. It nourishes and moisturises the scalp. Shea butter removes the dead, scaly skin and conditions the scalp. It can be an effective home remedy for scalp psoriasis and psoriasis on the body. Melt the shea butter and massage is gently on the scalp and leave it overnight. Repeat this one or twice a week.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.