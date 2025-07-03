Home »  Nutrition »  How Crucial Is Magnesium? 9 Foods That Can Help Boost Your Levels

How Crucial Is Magnesium? 9 Foods That Can Help Boost Your Levels

Fortunately, several foods are rich in magnesium and can help maintain optimal levels.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jul 3, 2025
2-Min Read
How Crucial Is Magnesium? 9 Foods That Can Help Boost Your Levels

Fortunately, several foods are rich in magnesium and can help maintain optimal levels

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a key role in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including energy production, muscle and nerve function, blood sugar regulation, and bone health. A deficiency in magnesium can lead to symptoms like fatigue, muscle cramps, irritability, irregular heartbeat, and even mood disorders. Because the body doesn't produce magnesium naturally, it must be obtained through diet. Fortunately, several foods are rich in magnesium and can help maintain optimal levels. In this article, we share a list of magnesium-rich foods you must add to your diet.

9 Foods that can help boost your levels of magnesium



1. Spinach



This leafy green is a magnesium powerhouse, offering around 150 mg per cooked cup. Spinach also provides iron, folate, and antioxidants, making it a well-rounded choice for heart, bone, and brain health.

2. Almonds

Just a handful of almonds (about 28 grams) contains approximately 80 mg of magnesium. They're also rich in healthy fats, protein, and vitamin E. Almonds make for an easy, nutrient-dense snack that supports both brain function and energy levels.

3. Pumpkin seeds

These tiny seeds are incredibly rich in magnesium about 150 mg per 28-gram serving. They're also loaded with antioxidants and healthy fats, making them excellent for heart and prostate health. Add them to salads, yogurt, or trail mixes.

4. Avocados

One medium avocado contains around 58 mg of magnesium, along with potassium, fibre, and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. Avocados support metabolism, reduce inflammation, and enhance nutrient absorption from other foods.

5. Dark chocolate

Good-quality dark chocolate is not only delicious but also a solid magnesium source, offering about 64 mg per ounce. It's also rich in antioxidants, which can help improve mood, reduce stress, and support cardiovascular health.

6. Black beans

A cup of cooked black beans provides about 120 mg of magnesium. They're also high in fibre and protein, making them great for gut health, blood sugar regulation, and plant-based diets.

7. Tofu

Half a cup of tofu provides about 35–40 mg of magnesium. As a versatile plant protein, tofu is great for vegetarians and vegans, supporting muscle repair and hormonal balance while adding to your daily magnesium needs.

8. Whole grains

Whole grains like quinoa and oats are rich in magnesium, offering about 60–120 mg per cup (cooked). They also provide complex carbs, B vitamins, and fibre, which help regulate digestion and energy levels throughout the day.

9. Bananas

While best known for their potassium, bananas also contain about 32 mg of magnesium per medium-sized fruit. They're a convenient, energy-boosting snack that supports muscle function, especially after workouts.

Consuming these regularly not only boosts your magnesium intake but also contributes to overall well-being.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.

