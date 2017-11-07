Did You Know Sunlight Can Actually Heal Burn Injuries? Top Vitamin D Sources
Remember how Jaadu in Koi Mil Gaya could get rejuvenated with sunlight? Well, turns out you could take the benefit too, at least, to some extent. The Vitamin D that you get from the sun plays an important role in maintaining the body's functions, more particularly in men. And in a research study, first of its kind, it was found that Vitamin D could play a role in speeding up the healing process. It is a simple and cost-effective technique of speeding up the healing process.
Vitamin D is actually known to have antibacterial actions which promote a speedy recovery by combating infecting. Though burn injury recovery has gone through advancements in the past 10 years; most patients risk poor recovery. Delayed recovery exposes some patients to a risk of infections.
For this, Professor Janet Lord and Dr Khaled Al-Tarrah from the Institute of Inflammation & Aging in Birmingham checked for the effect of Vitamin D on the speedy recovery from burns. For a period of one year, they assessed the recovery of patients dealing with burn injuries. It was found that patients who received more of Vitamin D had better prognosis and showed better signs of recovery and less burn scars.
It was found that if the patient gets immediate Vitamin D supplementation, he or she will benefit from it in terms of improved anti-microbe activity in prevention of infection and better healing.
Prof Lord explains, "Major burn injury severely reduces vitamin D levels and adding this vitamin back may be a simple, safe and cost-effective way to improve outcomes for burns patients."
However, it requires clinical tests to state the same. Prof Lord along with his team is now trying to determine why patients suffer an immediate loss of Vitamin D after suffering from burn injuries. Understanding this in the near future will hopefully make prevention easier in future.
It was also found that reduction in Vitamin D levels was not related to burn severity. Hence, less-severe burns may also lead to a reduction in Vitamin D levels.
Prof Lord comments, "Low vitamin D levels were associated with worse outcomes in burn patients including life threatening infections, mortality and delayed wound healing. It was also associated with worse scarring but vitamin D levels are something generally overlooked by clinicians."
This study appeared at the Society for Endocrinology annual conference in Harrogate.
Here's a list of the top 5 sources of Vitamin D you must have:-
1. Fatty fish like tuna and mackerel
2. Beef liver
3. Egg yolk
4. Cheese
5. Fortified foods carry good amount of Vitamin D, orange juice, soy and cereals.
