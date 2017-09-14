ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Nutrition »  5 Reasons Why Ghee Is A Must For You

5 Reasons Why Ghee Is A Must For You

Excess of anything is bad and same goes for ghee, but when consumed in small quantities, ghee is extremely effective for your health.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 14, 2017 05:41 IST
2-Min Read
5 Reasons Why Ghee Is A Must For You

Like the ancestors said it, nothing better than ghee.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ghee is packed with amino acids which help in mobilising the fat
  2. A lot of yoga practitioners opt for ghee as it improves flexibility
  3. According to Ayurveda, ghee is good for brain too
Our ancestors had discovered the benefits of ghee centuries ago but now even modern scientists have accepted it. You might get irritated when your mother and your grandmother pressurize you to consume ghee as a part of your diet. But slowly and gradually, you will understand their reason for doing so. Excess of anything is bad and same goes for ghee, but when consumed in small quantities, ghee is extremely effective for your health. From assisting in weight loss to improving immunity, here's why you should incorporate ghee in your diet.

1. Weight loss

Like olive oil and coconut oil, ghee contains healthy fats that help you burn fat and lose weight.According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, 'Ghee is packed with essential amino acids which help in mobilising the fat and allowing the fat cells to shrink in size.' So, if you think your body is accumulating fat quickly, consider adding ghee to your weight loss diet plan.
RELATED STORIES

'Here Are The Top 3 Indian Alternatives To Imported Superfoods'

'Do You Really Need Ghee During Pregnancy?'


Also Read:
Chewing Gum For Weight Loss: Truth or Myth?


2. Provides energy

Ghee contains medium-chain fatty acids which the liver can absorb directly and burn immediately, making it a healthier source of energy than most of the carbs we eat today.
ghee butter

Like the ancestors said it, nothing better than ghee.
Photo Credit: iStock


3. Reduces cholesterol

Ghee is packed with butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid that has several benefits, one of which is better digestion. Our bodies actually convert fibre into butyric acid, so eating it makes the body's job easier. Butyric acid heals the digestive tract and keeps it healthy.
ghee butter

Like the ancestors said it, nothing better than ghee.
Photo Credit: iStock


4. Improves flexibility

It's no wonder that yogis cooked their food in ghee; it lubricates the joints and connective tissues and promotes flexibility. A lot of yoga practitioners opt for ghee as it improves flexibility.
yoga types of yoga

Yoga improves flexibility.
Photo Credit: iStock


5. Good for brain and rich in vitamin

According to Ayurveda, ghee is good for brain too, as it makes it sharper and increases memory retention. Now modern science hasn't really caught up on this aspect yet, but hopefully soon it will. Ghee is actually a great source of healthy fat-soluble vitamins like vitamins A, D, E, and K, that our body needs a supply of regularly. A is essential to keep our eyesight sharp and skin moist and smiling with health, D keeps fatigue and bone pain away, E is essential for heart health and K helps to keep our bones strong.
 

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------