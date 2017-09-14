Home » Nutrition » 5 Reasons Why Ghee Is A Must For You
5 Reasons Why Ghee Is A Must For You
Excess of anything is bad and same goes for ghee, but when consumed in small quantities, ghee is extremely effective for your health.
Like the ancestors said it, nothing better than ghee.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ghee is packed with amino acids which help in mobilising the fat
- A lot of yoga practitioners opt for ghee as it improves flexibility
- According to Ayurveda, ghee is good for brain too
1. Weight loss
Like olive oil and coconut oil, ghee contains healthy fats that help you burn fat and lose weight.According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, 'Ghee is packed with essential amino acids which help in mobilising the fat and allowing the fat cells to shrink in size.' So, if you think your body is accumulating fat quickly, consider adding ghee to your weight loss diet plan.
Also Read:
2. Provides energy
Ghee contains medium-chain fatty acids which the liver can absorb directly and burn immediately, making it a healthier source of energy than most of the carbs we eat today.
3. Reduces cholesterol
Ghee is packed with butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid that has several benefits, one of which is better digestion. Our bodies actually convert fibre into butyric acid, so eating it makes the body's job easier. Butyric acid heals the digestive tract and keeps it healthy.
4. Improves flexibility
It's no wonder that yogis cooked their food in ghee; it lubricates the joints and connective tissues and promotes flexibility. A lot of yoga practitioners opt for ghee as it improves flexibility.
5. Good for brain and rich in vitamin
According to Ayurveda, ghee is good for brain too, as it makes it sharper and increases memory retention. Now modern science hasn't really caught up on this aspect yet, but hopefully soon it will. Ghee is actually a great source of healthy fat-soluble vitamins like vitamins A, D, E, and K, that our body needs a supply of regularly. A is essential to keep our eyesight sharp and skin moist and smiling with health, D keeps fatigue and bone pain away, E is essential for heart health and K helps to keep our bones strong.
Comments