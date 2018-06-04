Triphala: 8 Amazing Health Benefits Of Triphala
Triphala is a polyherbal Ayurvedic medicine which combines the power of Indian gooseberry or amalaki; baheda or bibhitaki; and chebulic myrobalan or haritaki. Are you aware of its health benefits?
The power of Ayurvedic herbs is known to all. Every single herb is blessed with medicinal properties, good enough to treat a whole lot of health conditions. But there is one which is blessed with the medicinal properties of not one but three herbs. Yes, we are referring to triphala. Triphala is a polyherbal Ayurvedic medicine which combines the power of Indian gooseberry or amalaki; baheda or bibhitaki; and chebulic myrobalan or haritaki. These three herbs are taken in equal quantities and blended together to make the triphala powder. Triphala the ability to rejuvenate your body, strengthen your organs, particularly, the organs of your gastrointestinal system. Triphala is also known as the Nectar of Life.
So without much delay, let's take a look at the 8 most amazing health benefits of Triphala.
1. Boosting immunity and fighting infections
This trinity has the ability to boost your overall immunity and fight infections, thereby keeping you free from serious health conditions. Research says that triphala effectively fights pathogens like E coli and Salmonella. Taking this powder every day can prevent you from falling ill too often.
2. Protection from dental problems
One of the major reasons responsible for dental problems is plaque buildup. Dental plaque can result in cavities and gum diseases. One of the best ways of keeping dental problems at bay is regular consumption of triphala. The antimicrobial properties of this herb can help you fight oxidative stress better than commercial toothpastes.
3. Healing wounds and sunburns
Summer season is here and with that comes the possibility of frequent sunburns. Wearing sunscreens and covering yourself properly is one way of dealing with it. Another way is the topical application of triphala. Triplhala helps you get rid of sunburns and wounds naturally and at a quicker pace as compared to other chemical ointments.
4. Boosts digestion
Triphala is powerful herb which strengthens the organs of your digestive system. It helps you get your food moving along your digestive tract. It improves the frequency and consistency of stools by making digestion more effective. Laxative benefits of triphala boost your gut health, thereby benefitting your digestive system.
5. Better management of gastric ulcers
Gastric ulcers can cause a great of discomfort. One of the best natural remedies for better management of gastric ulcers is triphala. According to some studies, it strengthens the mucous membranes of the stomach and restores the enzymes which combat the negative effects of oxidative stress due to free radicals.
6. Fights UTIs
Urinary tract infections or UTIs, in some cases, become harder to treat due to antibiotic resistance. The bacteria responsible for such an infection stop responding to conventional treatment options. In such a scenario, the best treatment option is triphala. Research shows that the all-natural properties of this herb can be quite helpful in treating UTIs. And the best part is that this treatment is free from reactions and side effects.
7. Better management of diabetes
This all-natural remedy is sometimes prescribed for better blood sugar control in diabetics. Every constituent of triphala is believed to be hypoglycemic. This property can be very helpful in lowering blood sugar levels, thereby benefitting the health of diabetics.
8. Weight loss
When your body starts storing more fat than what it burns, it results in weight gain. To combat this, we recommend triphala. It prevents unnecessary fat storage, burns the fat taken with your food, thereby inducing weight loss.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.