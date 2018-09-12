Yes, Back Pain In Teenagers Could Make Them Smoke! Know How
Adolescents who are suffering from back pain too often are more likely to smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol and report problems like depression and anxiety: study.
Back pain in teenagers can make them drink and smoke, finds a study
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lack of physical activity maybe causing back pain in teenagers
- Back pain in teenagers found to be linked with smoking and drinking
- Ideally, back pain in teenagers should disappear within a week
Back pain may be causing much more than pain in the back. Adolescents who are suffering from back pain too often are more likely to smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol and report problems like depression and anxiety. Back pain in teens is often dismissed as trivial and one which will go away soon. It is seldom noticed that back pain causes substantial use of health care, absence from school and interference with day-to-day activities in some children. Findings of a new study, reports IANS, suggest that increasing incidence of back pain was linked with drinking, smoking and missing school.
Among the participants, the ones who were 14 or 15-year old and experienced back pain more than once a week, were twice or thrice more likely to have drunk alcohol or smoked in the past month. This was in comparison to people who rarely experienced back pain. Similarly, these students who experienced back pain more than once a week, were 2 times more likely to have missed school in the previous term.
The study, which was conducted by researchers at University of Sydney in Australia, was less clear about trend with depression and anxiety. But there was a clear difference of the trend among people who experienced back pain frequently and those who didn't.
Findings such as these give rise to the argument that pain among adolescents should be discussed widely with a broader perspective. Little is known about causes and impact of back pain among teenagers.
In the study, which was published in Journal of Public Health, data from as many as 65,000 teenagers was collected.
Back pain during teenage is indicative of poor overall health and increase risks of chronic diseases. According to researchers, back pain during teenage should be taken seriously because of such behavioural changes like smoking and drinking. It makes their developing brain susceptible to negative influences of toxic substances. Use of such toxic substances can increase risks of substance abuse and mental health problems in teenagers as they grow up.
Common causes of back pain among teenagers
Some of the common causes which may cause back pain among teenagers are injuries developed while playing sports, falls, unusual strain and heavy backpacks. Back pain occurs usually because of stiffness in case of a pulled muscle, bruising or a strained ligament. Most symptoms of back pain in teenagers should disappear within a week, without any special treatment. Having a sedentary lifestyle with lack of physical activity or overweight are other causes of back pain among teenagers.
Scoliosis can also be a reason for back in teenagers. Scoliosis is a condition which results in severe curvature of spine, and is common in teenage girls.
Spondylolysis is another reason for back pain in teenagers. It is a condition which causes weakness in bony bridges of vertebral bones, usually in the lower spine.
In case back pain in teenagers does not go away on time, is getting worse, is resulting in fever or weight loss or is causing a difficulty in moving a limb, you must visit a doctor. With behavioural changes like smoking and drinking being reported among teenagers, it is all the more important for parents take care of the concern more actively.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
