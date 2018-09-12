You Can Prevent Dementia: Tips To Improve Brain Function And Health
- Exercising regularly can help in keeping brain healthy
- Avoid complaining too much negativity to keep your brain healthy
- Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids are good your brain health
Forgetfulness in old age is probably because of poor brain health. In order to address rising concerns about brain health, health coach Luke Coutinho went live on Facebook to share about ways to take care of it. The body gives different signs in order to tell that something is wrong with it. When a certain symptom occurs again and again, it is important to listen to it and find out what is the cause behind it. For instance, constant acidity, constant muscle soreness or injuries are all signs of problems with your digestive system and physical fitness respectively. Similarly, problems with brain would make you forgetful again and again, it would make you wake up with a heavy head, or make you feel the need of caffeine. These are all signs that your body is giving you for poor brain health.
How to prevent brain health from getting worse?
1. Low-carb diet: Following a low-carb diet in an unhealthy way can make your brain starve for energy. Brain produces its own insulin to convert glucose from blood stream into energy. Lacking insulin makes your brain neurons starve for energy. This results in conditions like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and dementia in the later stages. Just like your physical body, your brain is a living organ which requires energy to work efficiently.
2. Exercise: The human body was not designed to stay in one place for too long. For people who are involved in jobs which requires them to sit in one place for long periods of time, they should make sure to engage in some kind of physical activity in order to keep their brain healthy. Exercise improves blood flow to the brain and protects nerves in the brain.
4. Include more omega-3 fatty acids in your diet: Omega-3 fatty acids are important for the healthy functioning of the brain. You can have them from natural food sources such as walnuts, fatty fish, flax seeds.
5. Get proper sleep: Cells in the body need rejuvenation, which occurs while sleeping. Sleeping boosts immunity and helps in balancing hormones. Getting proper sleep gives room for the brain to detoxify. While sleeping, the brain cells shrink by around 50 to 60%, thereby creating space in between the cells. This allows detoxification of the brain.
6. Coconut oil: Coconut oil is another essential fat which is important for your brain health. It is a medium chain triglyceride which gives power to your brain. Coconut oil is essential for giving your brain energy and is also helpful in treating conditions like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and dementia.
7. Vitamin D and Vitamin B12: Deficiency of these vitamins can be harmful for the brain. Ensure that your levels of Vitamin D and Vitamin B12 are at the recommended levels. Being deficient in them can lead to forgetfulness in later stages.
8. Ensure healthy gut health: Your gut is connected with your brain. This is the reason that we feel feelings like anxiousness, nervousness in the gut. Depression and anxiety have a direct link with gut health. Improving your gut health improves your brain health simultaneously.
9. Listen to music: Music has a direct impact on your brain health. Studies have shown that classical music has a promising effect on your brain health. It helps you challenge your mind. You should indulge in brain stimulating exercises like problems and solutions to those problems, solving puzzles, etc.
10. Avoid constant complaining and negativity: Constant complaining has been found to weaken wiring in the brain.
11. Communication and interaction: People who are suffering with brain problems need to keep interacting with people around them. Constant interaction helps in keeping the brain healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
