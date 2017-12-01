This 10-Minute Back Pain Therapy Can Work Better Than Medication
This medication-free therapy will not take more than 10 minutes and has proved effective in as many as 80% of the cases.
Excess back pain, too many medicines and absolutely no relief, this is the worst nightmare for anyone!
Good news! A medication-free therapy is here for you and it will not take more than 10 minutes of yours. This state-of-the art treatment has been developed by a group of scientists and it offers relief with absolutely no side effects in as many as 80% sufferers. Express.co.uk reveals that this procedure is painless and takes only 10 minutes.
For patients suffering from lower back pain and sciatica, the "image-guided pulsed radio frequency treatment" offered relief for majority of the sufferers.
Lead investigator of this study, a radiologist at the Sapienza University of Italy, Dr Alessandro Napoli said that this treatment was carried out on 80 patients who had been suffering from back pain for as many as three months because of a herniated disk which had not been responding to any form of treatment, be it medication or exercise.
Participants of this student went through a minimally invasive procedure where a needle was guided to the location of the nerve root and bulging disk with the help of a CT imaging. A probe was inserted via the needle tip. It delivered pulsed radio frequency energy to the affected area for 10 minutes.
Dr Napoli noted, "The results have been extraordinary. Patients have been relieved of pain and resumed their normal activities within a day."
Of the 80 participants, 81% of the people were pain-free after a year of only one session of this treatment. Six patients, however, needed a second therapy session. Due to this therapy, 90% of the patients were able to avoid a surgical treatment.
Dr Napoli concluded by saying, "Following this treatment, inflammation and pain go away."
Here's a list of the 5 best home remedies for back pain:
1. Applying ginger paste on the affected area
2. Basil concotion
3. Mixture of poppy seeds and mishri with milk
4. Herbal oil massage
5. Garlic oil massage
