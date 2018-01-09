This Turmeric Drink Recipe Can Detox Your Smoke Filled Lungs
Smoking is, hands down, as addictive as it is toxic. If you are a regular smoker, you probably might have already tried to quit smoking by now. So what can we do to control our urges and at the same time detoxify our body of all the harmful toxins that has accumulated overtime? Here's how
Smoking cause 1 death in every 6 seconds in India
- Ginger root in the recipe can help ease nausea
- Turmeric has antioxidant, anti-cancerous and anti-toxicity properties
- Onions in the recipe can help prevent lung cancer
Nicotine is the drug that makes people want to keep on smoking. It is addictive and when one starts to smoke regularly, their body starts becoming used to nicotine and starts needing a regular dose. Thus, when a regular smoker tries to quit, he starts experiencing withdrawal symptoms, which can be very uncomfortable. These withdrawal symptoms can be:
- Trouble sleeping
- Nausea
- Moodiness and irritability
- Restlessness
- Trouble thinking and concentrating
These symptoms of nicotine withdrawal start to disappear in a few days or weeks. But the craving for a cigarette might stick around for longer. While counselling or support, nicotine patches, gum, inhalators, lozenges, and mouth spray may help in quitting smoking and detoxing your body of the accumulated toxins, it is often best to go with the natural remedy.
The Turmeric Ginger Recipe
The turmeric ginger recipe can help you refrain from smoking and detox your body from all the harmful toxins that can cause a series of ailments in your body.
The other ingredient is turmeric. Smoking may open the risks for different types of cancer. Studies have shown that turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-cancerous and anti-toxicity properties. It can aid in removing harmful toxins from the body while protecting organs from further damage.
The third very important ingredient is onions. Onions contain quercetin, which has been studied to prevent lung cancer and possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Here's how you can make the turmeric ginger tea:
Ingredients:
- 1 small piece of ginger root
- 400 grams of clean, chopped onions
- 2 teaspoons of turmeric
- 1 liter of water
- Honey to taste (preferred)
Directions:
- Boil water in a pot and then add the ginger root and onions.
- Grate some more ginger into the water and add the turmeric.
- Decrease the temperature and let the ingredients boil for several minutes.
- The longer the mixture boils, the more intense the flavor will be.
- Drink this twice a day or after every time you smoke, to help clear your lungs.
Giving up smoking can be hard, but it is doable. It may seem daunting and can take a few attempts to be successful. But the longer you let your lungs take a break, the more time they have to strengthen and heal. So try to go as long as possible without smoking as you can.
