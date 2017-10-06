Is Back Pain Bothering You? Here Are 7 Surprising Cures For Back Ache
It is one of the most common ailments, feared to turn into a disease, back pain. Yes, the indication of the fact that you certainly have reached old age. But it is a sign that you should start exercising so that this condition does not become from bad to worse. Looking for back pain cures, here are some natural remedies which will help you get rid of this unnecessary and unpleasant painful experience.
Back pain could hinder your normal regular functioning. Here are 7 surprising cures for back ache.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Back pain is irritable as it hinders your normal body functioning.
- Yoga, stretching, and massage could help cure back ache.
- Acupuncture, aquatic therapy, and garlic might also help treat back pain.
Looking for back pain cures, here are some natural remedies which will help you get rid of this unnecessary and unpleasant painful experience.
1. Yoga
One of the most obvious and common cures for back pain, yoga. Perform yoga poses like cat pose. Other than this, big toe pose, dolphin pose, lost and upward facing bow pose are some of the most helpful poses for relieving back pain. It is a very useful muscle fitness remedy.
2. Acupuncture
As the name suggests, you need to get needles inserted into your skin. The idea might be giving Goosebumps but the fact is that this treatment gives more relief than simply taking conventional care.
3. Stretching
This focuses mainly on the trunks and legs, but the main aim of carrying out this exercise is to stretch all the muscles of the body. A 52-minute yoga class consists of 15 stretching exercises. For all those suffering from this ailment, stretching is a savior.
4. Massage
Massage your back with mustard oil every morning for thirty minutes, make sure you take a shower with hot water after that. It provides relief from back pain if done on a regular basis.
5. Indian aloe
The leaves of this plant are well known for its medicinal properties. The gel of this plant should be applied on the back regularly as it provides relief for back pain. Consumption of the pulp of the plant can also be a very helpful in pain relief. It indeed is a very good natural remedy for back pain.
6. Aquatic therapy
A very unusual form of work out, wherein water is used for resistance instead of weights. Regularly doing this therapy for 2 months, 5 times a week, has proven helpful in reducing back pain and improving the quality of life. Where no therapy has proven helpful for pregnant women in back pain, this therapy has proven to be helpful for pregnant women as well.
7. Garlic
Apply garlic paste on your back, rub it for 30 minutes, and then wash it off with warm water. Other than this, consumption of 3-4 garlic cloves is also a helpful natural remedy. The best part about is that it has no side effects at all.
So all those out there suffering from this ailment, prevent it from becoming a disease by following these simple remedies.