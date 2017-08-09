ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Everyday Life Hacks For Chronic Lower Back Pain

5 Everyday Life Hacks For Chronic Lower Back Pain

Long work hours at the desk, neck hanging down deep engrossed in smart phones, slouching all leads to nothing but incorrect postures. If someone wants to relieve or prevent chronic lower back pain it is necessary to stretch and lower strengthen your core musculature.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 9, 2017 03:10 IST
2-Min Read
5 Everyday Life Hacks For Chronic Lower Back Pain

Exercises for chronic lower back pain

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. We depend on our back every single day
  2. Stretching in the morning is a great way to wake up
  3. Deep breathing is important for your spine and your overall well-being
We depend on our back every single day. Long working hours, neck hanging down deep engrossed in smart phones, slouching all leads to nothing but incorrect postures. If someone is already experiencing back or spinal pain and pressure, becoming more aware of just how much you are leaning or sitting at an angle can help minimize any further damage. If someone wants to relieve or prevent chronic lower back pain it is necessary to stretch and strengthen your core musculature. Here are five life hacks that will improve your posture and help strengthen and straighten your spine.

Stretch: Despite our busy and hectic schedules it is very important that we stretch in order to strengthen our spine. Stretching in the morning is a great way to wake up. Some easy shoulder rolls, standing forward bends and full overhead stretch will be beneficial.

Sleep on the floor: If you suffer from back pain, you should not invest in latest orthopedic or pillow top mattresses. When you sleep on the ground, you intuitively find positions that can correct musculoskeletal imbalances causing lower back pain, knee pain, bunions and more.
RELATED STORIES

'5 Easy Exercises To Get Rid Of Fat On Your Back'

'7 Foods That Will Get Back The Missing Action In Your Sex Life'


Practice deep breathing: When we sit or slouch our diaphragm is constricted. Deep breathing is important not only for your spine but also your overall well-being. Deep breathing puts pressure on chest as you inhale and exhale. But when you are standing, you are able to breathe through the diaphragm, lengthening and expanding the spine and allowing the upper and lower back to expand.

Yoga: Yoga is widely used as a natural form of pain relief. Yoga poses are excellent for strengthening your back, shoulders, spine, and pelvis. They help in relaxing the stress muscles. Bridge pose, triangle pose, bow pose are some yoga asanas that help strengthen your spine.

Extension stretch: Lie down on your stomach on a mat with your legs fully extended behind you. Prop up your torso by resting your weight on your forearms, and position your hands so your palms are facing down on the mat. Feel the stretch in your back and abdominals and hold for 30 seconds. Perform this exercise two to four times a day.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------