World Kidney Day 2019: 6 Kidney-Friendly You Must Include In Your Diet
The theme of World Kidney Day 2019 is Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere.
HIGHLIGHTS
- World Kidney Day is celebrated year on the second Thursday of March
- Red bell peppers are low in potassium
- Sweet potatoes are a good source of vitamin B-6, fiber and potassium
Every year, World Kidney Day is celebrated year on the second Thursday of March. This year, World Kidney Day falls on the 14th March. The significant day sets out to raise awareness of the high and increasing burden of kidney diseases all over the day. The day calls for the need for strategies for kidney diseases prevention and management. The day also aims to raise awareness of the importance of our kidneys in our overall health and reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and other health problems related to it. The theme of World Kidney Day 2019 is Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere.
There are many foods that protect against oxidation are included in the diet of dialysis patients or people suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).
Have a look at foods which will help keep your kidney healthy:
1. Red bell peppers
Red bell peppers are low in potassium, but that is not the only reason they are perfect for the kidney diet. These tasty vegetables are an excellent source of vitamin C and vitamin A, vitamin B6, folic acid and fiber. They also contain lycopene, an antioxidant that protects against certain types of cancers. Therefore, this vegetable is a must for a healthy kidney diet.
2. Cauliflower
A cruciferous vegetable, cauliflower is high in vitamin C and a good source of folate and fiber. It is also full of indoles, glucosinolates and thiocyanates. These compounds help the liver neutralize toxic substances that could damage cell membranes and DNA.
3. Onions
A common kitchen ingredient you must include onions in your kidney diet plan. Onion, a member of the allium family and a vital part of almost all the Indian dishes contain many essential nutrients. But in addition onions are also rich in flavonoids, especially quercetin, a powerful antioxidant that works to reduce heart disease and protects against many cancers. They are low in potassium and a good source of chromium.
4. Apples
Apples are a good source of pectin, a soluble fiber that helps lower cholesterol and glucose levels. It is also a significant source of antioxidants, including one called quercetin, which can protect brain cells. Fresh apples are also a good source of Vitamin C and fiber which helps you keep full.
5. Spinach
This leafy green vegetable is high in vitamins A, C, K , iron, magnesium and folate. The beta-carotene found in spinach is important for boosting your immune system health and protecting your vision. You can add spinach to your salads, soups or sandwiches.
6. Sweet potatoes
Rich in beta-carotene and an excellent source of vitamins A and C sweet potatoes shoule be a perfect addition to your diet. Sweet potatoes are also a good source of vitamin B-6, fiber and potassium. You can eat them mashed or even make your own oven-baked fries.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
