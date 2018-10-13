5 Effective Ways To Remove Kidney Stones Without Surgery
Lack of water in the body can lead to formation of kidney stones. Kidney stones are mostly removed by surgery. But there are some effective and natural ways which you can try at home to get kidney stones out from your system.
Kidneys are one of the most vital organs of the human body. Located at the back of the abdominal cavity, they perform two essential functions: to flush out the harmful toxics out of the human body and to maintain levels of water, other fluids, chemical and mineral. Kidneys filter, reabsorb, secrete and excrete the blood supplied to it, with the final product as urine. For a healthy life, one must have properly functioning kidneys. Humans consume various food items every day, which are then converted into energy; this process also manufactures by-products in the form of toxins which can be dangerous. Accumulation of such poisonous substances can be hazardous for the human body. Lack of water in the body can lead to formation of kidney stones. These stones can either be pea sized or as huge as a golf ball. They are usually made of calcium oxalate and some other compounds and have a crystalline structure. The formation of kidney stones can create trouble in urination accompanied with weight loss, fever, nausea, hematuria and acute pain in lower abdominal region. Kidney stones are mostly removed by surgery. But there are some effective and natural ways which you can try at home to get kidney stones out from your system. Keep reading to know them...
Following are some ways to remove kidney stones without a surgery:
1. Drink lots of water
Water is considered the elixir of life. It helps in maintaining hydration levels. Water helps kidneys to dissolve minerals and nutrients, and speeds up the process of digestion and absorption. Water helps flushing out unnecessary toxics from the body which might cause further harm to the kidneys. People who have kidney stones should consume lots of water to flush out these stones through urine. Generally, it is advised to drink 7-8 glasses of water a day.
2. Lemon juice and olive oil
The concoction of lemon juice and olive oil might sound a little weird but it is a very effective home remedy to get kidney stones out of your system. People who want to naturally remove the stones from their kidneys should drink this liquid daily till the stones are removed. While lemon juice helps in breaking kidney stones, olive oil acts as a lubricant for them to pass through the system without any problem or irritation.
3. Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar contains citric acid which is said to aid the process of breaking down and dissolving kidney stones into tiny particles. It helps in easing kidney stone removal through urethra. Consumption of apple cider vinegar helps in flushing out toxins and cleaning kidneys as well. Two tbsp of ACV can be taken with warm water daily till the stones are completely removed from the kidneys.
4. Pomegranate
Pomegranate is infused with many nutrients and it is an extremely healthy fruit. Pomegranate juice is one of the best natural drinks that can help in keeping body hydrated. It helps in removing kidney stones naturally. It contains good antioxidants which help in boosting immune system.
5. Corn hair or Corn silk
Corn hair or corn silk is found in the husk of corns and is usually discarded. But did you know that it is extremely efficient in terms of getting kidney stones out of the system. Corn hair can be boiled with water and strained later on to be consumed. It also prevents formation of new stones and is a diuretic which increases the flow of urine. Corn hair also helps in easing the pain that is accompanied with kidney stones.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
