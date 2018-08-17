Follow This Diet To Prevent Chronic Kidney Disease
Controlling high blood pressure and diabetes is very necessary to prevent kidney disease from getting worse. You need to change your diet in order to manage chronic kidney disease.
Eat more fruits and vegetables in order to prevent chronic kidney disease
If you have chronic kidney disease you should be very careful as to what you are eating and drinking. Controlling high blood pressure and diabetes is very necessary to prevent kidney disease from getting worse. You need to change your diet in order to manage chronic kidney disease. One is more likely to develop kidney disease if you have diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or a family history of kidney failure. A kidney-friendly diet limits certain foods to prevent the minerals in those foods from building up in your body.
You can prevent chronic kidney disease by the following measures:
1. Make Healthy Choices: Start eating foods that are healthy for your heart and kidney. Try eating and buying only fresh food. Your diet should include fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat or fat-free dairy products. Try to cut back on salt and added sugars. Instead you can use other spices and herbs to make your meals tasty.
2. Eat less Salt: You should avoid too many prepared or packaged foods you buy at the supermarket or at restaurants as it contains too much salt. Try to eat home cooked food as much as possible as most fast foods have high amounts of salt. Always look for food labels with words like sodium free or salt free; or low, reduced, or no salt or sodium; or unsalted or lightly salted.
3. Right amount of Protein: When your body uses protein, it produces waste. Your kidneys remove this waste. Eating more protein than you need may make your kidneys work harder. Hence, you should be careful as to what proteins are you taking and in what amounts. It is important to ensure your protein intake comes from high-quality sources such as egg whites, fish, poultry, meat, soya and small of amounts of dairy.
4. Fluids: Water is important to survive, but when you have kidney disease, you may not need in high quantity. This is because damaged kidneys do not get rid of extra fluid as well as they should. Too much fluid in your body can be dangerous. It can cause high blood pressure, swelling and heart failure. Extra fluid can also build up around your lungs and make it hard to breathe.
