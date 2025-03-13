Do Not Miss These Early Signs Of Kidney Failure
Kidney failure symptoms can be subtle at first, but they worsen over time. The following are possible signs of kidney damage and should not be ignored.
World Kidney Day 2025: Early Signs Of Kidney Failure
Kidney failure, or end-stage renal disease (ESRD), is a serious condition in which the kidneys lose their ability to filter waste and excess fluids from the blood. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), millions of people worldwide suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD), which can lead to kidney failure if left untreated. Early detection is crucial to prevent severe complications, as kidney failure symptoms often remain unnoticed until significant damage has occurred. Recognising the initial warning signs and making lifestyle changes can help delay or even prevent kidney failure. Here are some early signs of kidney failure you should never ignore.
Early signs of kidney failure
1. Fatigue and weakness
When the kidneys fail, waste builds up in the body, leading to anaemia (a shortage of red blood cells). This can cause fatigue, dizziness, and weakness, making daily tasks difficult.
2. Swelling in feet, ankles, and hands
Impaired kidney function leads to fluid retention, causing swelling in the lower body, especially the feet and ankles. This may also affect the face and hands.
3. Changes in urination
Kidney failure often presents with urinary changes, such as the following.
a. Frequent urination, especially at night
b. Dark, foamy, or bloody urine
c. Reduced urine output despite drinking enough water
4. Persistent nausea and vomiting
A buildup of toxins in the bloodstream can trigger nausea, vomiting, and a loss of appetite, making it harder for the body to maintain nutrition and energy.
5. Shortness of breath
Excess fluid in the lungs due to kidney failure can cause difficulty breathing, even during mild activities. Anaemia can also contribute to low oxygen levels, worsening breathlessness.
6. Skin itching and dryness
The kidneys help remove waste from the blood. When they fail, toxin accumulation can lead to severe skin dryness, itching, and irritation.
7. Muscle cramps and weakness
Kidney disease affects electrolyte balance, particularly potassium and calcium levels, leading to painful muscle cramps, twitching, and weakness.
8. High blood pressure
The kidneys regulate blood pressure by balancing sodium and fluid levels. When they stop functioning properly, blood pressure can rise, increasing the risk of heart disease.
9. Metallic taste in the mouth and bad breath
A high concentration of waste in the blood (uraemia) may cause a metallic taste in the mouth, bad breath, and even mouth ulcers. This can affect appetite and food preferences.
10. Difficulty concentrating
Toxins in the blood can impact brain function, leading to memory problems, confusion, and difficulty concentrating. In severe cases, it can cause drowsiness or even coma.
Importance of early detection
According to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), early detection of kidney disease through routine check-ups, blood tests, and urine tests can help slow down disease progression. Individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, or a family history of kidney disease are at higher risk and should be more cautious.
Kidney failure is a serious condition that can develop silently over time. Paying attention to early symptoms and seeking medical help can prevent irreversible kidney damage. A balanced diet, regular exercise, and staying hydrated can support kidney health. If you notice any of these early signs of kidney failure, consult a doctor immediately for proper evaluation and treatment.
