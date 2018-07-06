Kidney Stones: 5 Best Ayurvedic Cures
Kidney, the most vital organ of human body, often suffers from stones. Stones are mostly removed by surgery but people can get rid of them by following some Ayurvedic remedies.
Try these Ayurvedic methods to get rid of kidney stones
Kidneys are one of the most vital organs of the human body. Located at the back of the abdominal cavity, they perform two essential functions: flushing out the harmful toxics from the human body and maintaining water, chemical and mineral levels in the body. They filter, reabsorb, secrete and excrete the blood supplied to them, final product being urine. For a healthy life, one must have functioning kidneys. Humans consume a variety of food items everyday which are then converted into energy; this process also manufactures by-products in the form of toxins which can be dangerous for the body. Accumulation of such poisonous substances can be detrimental for health. Lack of water in the body can lead to the formation of kidney stones. These stones can either be pea-sized or as huge as a golf ball. They are usually made of calcium oxalate along with some other compounds and are crystalline in structure. The formation of kidney stones can give you a hard time trying to urinate, weight loss, fever, nausea, hematuria and acute pain in lower abdominal region of the body. Kidney stones are mostly removed by surgery; however some people can get rid of these stones with the help of Ayurvedic remedies.
Here are some Ayurvedic remedies for kidney stones:
1. Lemon juice with olive oil
The concoction of lemon juice and edible oil might sound a little weird but it is a very effective Ayurvedic remedy for kidney stones. People who wish to remove the stones from their kidneys naturally should drink this liquid daily till the stones are removed. Lemon juice helps in breaking the stones while olive oil acts as a lubricant for them to pass through the system without less difficulty.
Photo Credit: iStock
2. Okra/ lady finger
Okra is a green vegetable which full of nutrients. It has a high magnesium content. It also has great antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which keep kidneys in the pink of health. It also helps in the removal of kidney stones effectively. Including lady finger in your diet can be immensely helpful since it is an excellent Ayurvedic remedy for kidney stones.
3. Drink water infused with basil juice
It helps us to stay hydrated and it is extremely significant to maintain the water levels in the body for a healthy and disease-free life. It helps the kidneys dissolve minerals and nutrients, and foster the process of digestion and absorption. Generally, a healthy human being is advised to drink 7-8 glasses of water a day. Water is best for detoxification and helps to flush out unnecessary toxins from our body which might cause further harm to the kidneys as well as to other organs. People suffering from kidney stones should drink lots of water to flush out these stones through urine. For best effects, drink water infused with basil juice since basil is said to maintain fluid, mineral and uric acid balance in the body.
