World Kidney Day 2025: These Habits Are Silently Harming Your Kidneys
World Kidney Day is an annual global event aimed at raising awareness about the importance of kidneys to overall health.
The theme for World Kidney Day 2025 is "Are your kidneys ok? Detect early, protect kidney health"
Our kidneys perform various functions like filtering waste, balancing fluids, regulating blood pressure and many more. Unlike other organs, the kidneys don't complain easily - they work tirelessly, even under immense strain. However, there comes a point when they silently become dysfunctional and quit, often without showing much symptoms.
Habits that are harmful to your kidneys
In today's fast-paced world, we are guilty of many habits that slow down our kidneys' function, with a major reason being poor management of blood sugar levels. Diabetes is one of the leading risk factors for chronic kidney disease (CKD). Failing to control blood sugar places a huge burden on these vital organs. Blood pressure or hypertension is another factor we often overlook at. Uncontrolled BP for longer duration silently damages the kidneys, yet many of us remain in denial about it or fail to keep them in check.
When it comes to straining the kidneys, we do so more by not drinking enough water and resorting to unhealthy diet choices, like sugary drinks and junk food which contain excessive salt and unhealthy fats. Lack of exercise or leading a sedentary lifestyle contributes to obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, all of which are making them weaker and weaker to the point where they feel unrecognized. Many of us also ignore routine health check-ups until the kidney damage is already advanced, missing the chance for early detection and intervention.
Symptoms of poor kidney health
When our kidneys gradually burn out, it begins to show various symptoms, including an increase in blood pressure, swelling of the feet, decreased urine output, and body aches. Some people may also experience fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and unexplained anemia, which often goes undetected. If these warning signs are ignored, these symptoms may worsen over time, leading to chronic kidney disease (CKD) which eventually progresses to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) and kidney failure. At this point, patients may require expensive treatments like dialysis or even a kidney transplant.
So, on this World Kidney Day, one must pledge to take care of your their kidneys.
But how can we do that?
- Monitor your blood sugar, especially if you are diabetic.
- Control your blood pressure if you have been diagnosed with hypertension. Don't be in denial, but rather take proactive steps to keep it under control.
- Maintain a healthy diet - avoid excessive sugar, excess salt, and fat. Instead, go for a balanced, nutritious diet.
- Keep yourself well-hydrated, especially in hot and humid climates like India, where we often don't drink enough water.
- Avoid taking medication unnecessarily-don't self-medicate because it leads to kidney toxicity and irreversible damage. When you're in real trouble, please consult a medical professional instead of taking random pills on your own.
- Be aware of three vital numbers: your blood pressure, your kidney function (creatinine levels), and your urine test results (to check for protein or blood in urine).
By following these simple steps, your kidneys will remain happy and healthy, and function well for your entire lifetime.
(Dr. Rohan Augustine, Consultant - Nephrology, Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road)
