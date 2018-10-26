What Causes Panic Attack? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Panic attacks are attacks which occur suddenly within minutes. A normal panic attack can stay for seconds and for hours as well.
Exercising is the best option known to cure panic attacks.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Panic attacks are an exaggeration to the response of the body to fear
- Panic attacks often begin during puberty
- Smoking and psychological stress leads to panic attacks
Panic attacks are of two types:
1. Expected Attacks:
These are the attacks of which the person knows in advance. For example, a person who has a fear of crowded places or enclosed placed will get panic attack due to this reason. These kinds of people are known as claustrophobic. Or, aerophobic will get a panic attack while boarding a plane or at the time of take-off or at some time during the flight.
2. Unexpected Attacks:
These are the attacks which occurs suddenly without any indications. It occurs suddenly before the attack develops the person might be fully relaxed and then will feel an attack suddenly.
Usually, Panic attacks often begin during puberty. As per a survey, panic attacks are more common in females as compared to males. Panic attacks usually runs within a families and is because of stress, divorce, job loss, money loss or sudden death of loved ones. Although, the exact reason for panic attacks are unclear.
But some scientific reasons for panic attacks are:
- Panic Disorder
- Social Anxiety Disorder
- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
- Drug Use Disorder
- Depression
- Or any other Medical Problem
1. Panic disorder is an anxiety disorder because of series of panic attacks. Panic Disorder is normal and is not a disease. It's cause is unknown and it runs within families.
2. Social anxiety disorder is a social disorder because of series of two or more social embarrassments. It can be cured by taking parts in social events, or by delivering speeches or by doing stand-ups or any other social event.
3. Post traumatic disorder is a mental order that a person faces when he or she exposed to traumatic event. Traumatic events are sort of emotional upsets such as sexual assault, child abuse or rape. Preventions to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is therapy should be inducted in the early stages.
4. Drug Use Disorder is also known as Substance Use Disorder(SUD). Addiction and dependence are the components to this disorder. There are therapies and treatments to cure this disorder. These treatments are practiced in specialised hospitals.
5. Depression is a mental disorder that is characterised by having a low mood, low energy, low self-esteem in interesting activities for at least 2 weeks. The cause of depression is believed to be combination of genes, environment and psychological factors. Typically, depression is cured by counseling and antidepressant medications.
Generally, smoking and psychological stress leads to panic attacks but panic attacks can be easily cured by yoga or deep breathing. Exercising is the best option known to cure panic attacks. You should stay away from alcohol, caffeine, smoking and recreational drugs which can trigger panic attacks.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
