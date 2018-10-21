5 Yoga Asanas To Cure Vertigo
Depending on what caused it, vertigo can be temporary or long-term. Frequent vertigo may indicate issues with mental health. Read below to know about some yoga asanas which can help in dealing with vertigo.
Vertigo symptoms can be reduced with the help of yoga
Vertigo is a disorder or can be a symptom of a disease, where the person feels that all the objects around him are moving when they are not. It is a kind of disorder which happens due to problems in the inner ear. Any problem in the inner ear can cause viral infections like cold, flu or may even damage the skull. Vertigo makes you experience an immediate rush in your head when you suddenly stand up straight. It gives a sense as if the whole world around is moving. The vision gets blurred, but after a while, everything comes back to normal. It also makes you experience a certain kind of dizziness while looking down from a height. All these are symptoms of temporary vertigo which are caused by problems in inner ear or brain. Depending on what caused it, vertigo can be temporary or long-term. Frequent vertigo may indicate issues with mental health. The symptoms are usually experienced when you feel a sense of spinning or moving when standing perfectly still. Other symptoms of vertigo may include:
1. Vomiting
2. Nausea
3. Problems with balance
4. Ringing or filling in the ear
5. Blurred vision
6. Spinning
7. Tilting
8. Sweating
Yoga asanas can help in strengthening the nervous system, increase blood circulation and supply of oxygen to the brain and body. So, here are some yoga poses which can help in reducing symptoms of vertigo. Keep reading...
Following are 5 most beneficial yoga asanas to get rid of vertigo:
1. Pranayama
This yoga pose helps in blood circulation in the body, and strengthens the nervous system. The deep breathing exercise enhances blood with oxygen supply and opens up the nerves.
How to do it
1. Sit comfortably with your legs crossed and back straight.
2. Close your right nostril with your right thumb and inhale from your
left nostril.
3. Hold your breath and seal your left nostril with your ring finger
of the same hand and release right nostril and exhale slowly.
4. With your left nostril closed, inhale from right nostril.
5. Then again, while holding your breath close your right nostril and
release your left and exhale.
2. Paschimottanasana (seated forward bend)
This yoga practice releases stress, anxiety, and fatigue. It is found to beneficial in curing vertigo.
How to do it
1. Sit in an upright position with your legs stretched straight in front of you and your toes upright facing the ceiling.
2. While inhaling deeply, raise your hands slowly over your head with your palms facing forward. Stretch.
3. Exhale and slowly bend forward with your arms, spine, and neck aligned.
4. Stretch your hands and try to touch your feet.
5. While stretching, try to keep your knees on the ground and try to touch your head to your knees.
6. Then slowly come back to your rest position and repeat.
3. Shavasana
This asana brings profound and meditative state of rest, which helps in releasing stress and strengthening the nervous system.
How to do it
1. Recline yourself on a comfortable mat. Lie in a comfortable
position with your legs slightly apart from each other.
2. Put your arms in a resting position away from your body and your
palms facing upwards.
3. Close your eyes and focus on your breathing.
4. Your chest should expand as you inhale and vice versa.
4. Shanmukhi Mudra
This mudra helps to calm your mind and nervous system. It also helps in reducing anxiety and irritation.
How to do it
1. Sit straight with your back erect and shoulders pulled backward.
2. Raise your elbows at your shoulder level and close your ears with your thumbs.
3. Close your eyes and gently place your index fingers on your eyelids.
4. Seal your nose with your middle fingers.
5. Encircle your lip area with your ring and small fingers. In this process make sure your fingers gently seal the gates.
6. Inhale heavily through your nose, hold the breath and release.
7. Concentrate on the breathing process and come to your rest position after you are done.
5. Halasana
This pose helps strengthen back muscles, neck, shoulders. It relaxes and strengthens the nervous system and can also help in dealing with vertigo.
How to do it
1. Recline yourself on a comfortable mat with your arms beside you and
palms facing downwards.
2. While inhaling, lift your feet up and raise legs vertically at 90 degrees.
3. Then slowly, with the support of your hands at the back, sweep in your legs at 180 degrees over your head till your feet touch the ground.
4. Remember to keep your back at 90 degrees to the ground.
5. Hold this pose till you can and then come back to your relaxing position.
