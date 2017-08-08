ASK OUR EXPERTS

Imporant Things You Should Know About Panic Attacks

Panic attacks are a sudden surge of anxiety and fear. Panic attacks have a certain feelings of terror that strike without warning. It can occur any time, even during sleep. People experiencing it may believe that they may have a cardiac arrest or they are going crazy. Panic attacks are usually brief and last for ten minutes or may be even less than that.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 8, 2017 10:23 IST
Although it may seem that attacks are life-threatening but they are not harmful. It will make you feel that you are about to collapse but they are not dangerous. Here is some information on panic attacks.

Symptoms: Symptoms of panic attacks can be disturbing, powerful and out of control. Some common symptoms may include feeling week or dizzy, pounding heart, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, heart palpation, trembling or shaking, discomfort, chest pains, difficulty in breathing, a sense of terror, feeling sweaty or having chills and a loss of control.

Causes: Panic attacks may be caused by overly apprehensive behavior or chronic stress. Some major life stressors and lifestyle changes may be associated with panic attacks. There is also some evidence that tendency to develop panic attacks run in the families. Certain medical conditions, like asthma and heart disease, as well as certain medications, like steroids and some asthma conditions can cause anxiety attacks as a symptom or side effect.
Medications: Panic disorders can be treated. Both psychotherapy and medications can be used. Your doctor may describe certain anti-anxiety medications, certain antidepressants or anticonvulsant drugs which have anti anxiety properties. Also dealing with overly apprehensive behavior and chronic stress can stop and prevent panic attacks. Self-help and information about panic attacks is an effective way to avoid such attacks.

