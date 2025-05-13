Home »  Emotions »  Having A Panic Attack? Try These Hacks For Relief

Having A Panic Attack? Try These Hacks For Relief

In this article, we share a list of ways in which you can relieve a panic attack.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: May 13, 2025 02:41 IST
3-Min Read
Follow these quick hacks to better manage a panic attack

A panic attack is a sudden episode of intense fear or anxiety that triggers severe physical reactions when there is no real danger or apparent cause. It can come on unexpectedly and mimic the symptoms of serious health issues like a heart attack, with signs such as rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, dizziness, sweating, shaking, nausea, and a feeling of losing control or going crazy. Panic attacks can be overwhelming and frightening, but they usually peak within 10 minutes and subside shortly afterward. While medical and psychological support is essential for chronic cases, certain calming techniques or "hacks" can help manage or reduce the severity of a panic attack when it strikes. Read on as we share a list of ways in which you can relieve a panic attack.

Hacks to help relieve a panic attack



1. Chew gum or suck on a mint



This may seem minor, but chewing or sucking on something sends signals to the brain that you're not in danger (since we usually don't eat while being chased by threats). It also engages the senses, promoting mindfulness and calm.

2. Deep belly breathing

Shallow chest breathing fuels panic. Instead, place one hand on your belly and the other on your chest. Breathe in through your nose, allowing your belly to rise, then exhale slowly through pursed lips. This activates the parasympathetic nervous system, helping your body relax.

3. Hold an ice cube

The cold shock of an ice cube in your hand or against your wrist interrupts the panic cycle by shifting your brain's attention from emotional distress to physical sensation. This sensory disruption can ground you back to reality quickly.

4. Recite a calming mantra or phrase

Repeating a calming phrase like “This will pass” or “I am safe” can help rewire negative thoughts and reassure your brain. Say it aloud or silently to yourself with each breath, syncing words with the rhythm of your breathing.

5. Splash cold water on your face

Splashing cold water stimulates the “mammalian dive reflex,” which naturally slows the heart rate and induces a state of calm. This can help halt the adrenaline surge during a panic attack and reset your system.

6. Aromatherapy with lavender or peppermint

Essential oils like lavender and peppermint have calming effects on the nervous system. Inhaling them through a diffuser or dabbing a little on your wrists can soothe anxiety and ease hyperactive thoughts.

7. Use a weighted blanket or apply pressure

Deep pressure stimulation, such as hugging yourself tightly or using a weighted blanket, sends calming signals to the brain. It can help reduce the feeling of being out of control and create a sense of safety and grounding.

8. Focus on a simple task

Doing something repetitive and simple like colouring, knitting, or solving a puzzle can distract the mind from panic. It provides structure and helps you regain a sense of control and focus.

9. Listen to binaural beats or soothing music

Binaural beats in the alpha or theta frequency ranges (8–14 Hz) promote relaxation. Listening to calming music can also trigger a comforting emotional state, shifting attention away from anxiety.

Follow these quick hacks to better manage a panic attack.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases