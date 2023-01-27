Mental Health: How To Help Someone Having A Panic Attack
Panic attacks are characterised by a sudden feeling of fear and anxiety that takes over a person along with chest pain, numbness, and shortness of breath. Panic attacks often occur unexpectedly within minutes and can last for seconds or even hours for some. Such conditions can be overwhelming to deal with and can affect a person's day-to-day life. Panic attacks can be traumatising for the ones going through it but the people around them can help mitigate the suffering of the person by taking the right steps.
According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, one must know how to react and offer help when someone is experiencing a panic attack. In an Instagram Reel, the nutritionist explains a few tips you can follow to help someone having a panic attack.
Mental Health: Follow these steps to help someone having a panic attack
1. Give some water
The nutritionist says that water has a calming effect and drinking cold water can trigger the parasympathetic nervous system which keeps the person calm. One can also dip the person's hands or feet in cold water or give a wet towel to put on the face or around the neck. This can also help in easing anxiety.
2. Ask if they want to sit
If you are witnessing someone having a panic attack then make that person sit on a comfortable chair or sofa. This, according to the nutritionist, can have a grounding effect which helps in improving the situation and calming the person down.
3. Grounding technique
Using the grounding technique is another way you can help a person in case of a panic attack. The technique involves making use of all five senses to make a person feel relaxed. The most common grounding technique is where you can ask a person to list five things he sees, four things he touches, three things he hears, two things he can smell, and one thing that he can taste. Lovneet Batra says that this technique makes the person focus on these questions and helps in reducing stress caused during a panic attack.
