How To Help A Friend Through A Panic Attack
Panic attacks can occur anytime and only in a few minutes. Here's how you can help your friend deal with it.
Watching your friend go through a panic attack is a horrific sight
In a world where stress knows no bounds and is present in every possible corner, a dramatic expression of anxiety is not an uncommon occurrence. Symptoms can include elevated heartbeat, difficulty in breathing and blurred vision. Now imagine how horrific it would be to see a friend go through that! Though a panic attack may not sound something fatal, but trust us, it is. And dealing with a panic attack is not the other person's responsibility. The only person who can deal with it properly is the victim himself or herself.
Panic attacks can occur anytime and only in a few minutes. It happens quite often that the victim is aware of the fact that they are about to get an attack. So, if someone around you is about to get an attack, you need to act fast to reduce its severity and duration.
All it takes is three simple steps:
1. Ask the victim to stop and relax
Try to calm the victim, make them sit and ask them to take deep breaths. Inform them that they are getting a panic attack and they need to take control themselves. Keep reminding them that this is a reversible condition and nothing fatal is happening to them.
2. Talk to them with coping statements
Use coping statements to comfort the sufferer. Such statements should be used to assure the sufferer that nothing bad will happen to them and that they will recover from the condition soon. Try telling them that their fear is making their heart beat faster and nothing is wrong with their heart.
3. Show them that you accept their feelings, be supportive
The sufferer may feel embarrassed about what is happening to them. They may feel embarrassed in public about what is happening to them and that they might get judged in public. Reassure them that no one will judge them. Be supportive in this condition.
For future occurrences...
This is not something which happens once in your life and you are done with it. Panic attacks can occur again and again. The only thing you need to know is recognize your triggers and then try to avoid them in the future. You can also try to come up with ways of handling them, just when you can't avoid them any longer.
