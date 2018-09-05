Want To Shed Those Extra Kilos? Eat This Fruit Everyday
HIGHLIGHTS
- Strawberries promote weight loss, prevents you from cancer and diabetes
- Strawberries have good amounts of fiber, which helps in losing weight
- For radiant and glowing skin use strawberry face mask daily
Fruits in particular have a wealth of nutrients like vitamins, fibre and minerals that are beneficial for the overall functioning of the body. But did you know strawberries in particular promote weight loss? This tiny heart shaped fruit is red in colour, ripe and tastes delicious. They are beneficial for your overall health as they protect you from several diseases like cancer, diabetes and heart diseases. Including strawberry in your diet is one of the simple and effective ways to lose weight. If you want to shed those extra pounds in a short time, then strawberries is a must in your diet.
A recent study done by the researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst which was presented at the 256th National Meeting and Exposition of the American Chemical Society (ACS) found that eating a few strawberries per day may improve symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a set of painful conditions that can cause severe diarrhea and fatigue. The research on mice suggested that eating less than a cup of strawberries could mitigate colonic inflammation and improve gut health.
Some health benefits of strawberries you should know:
1. Fiber: Strawberries have a good amount of fiber, making them a weight-loss-friendly fruit. One cup of strawberries offers 3.3 grams of fiber. A fiber rich diet makes you feel full for longer, keeping your hunger cravings away and eventually helps you consume few calories.
2. Less sugar: Strawberries may taste sweet but have low sugar as compared to other fruits like bananas and mangoes. Eight strawberries have less than one-third the sugar of an apple and only half the calories of a banana.
3. Prevents cancer: Strawberries have high amounts of Vitamin C. They also contain flavonoids like folate, kaempferol, anthocyanins and quercetin that act as excellent antioxidants. Together, they can fight cancer and tumor growth. Including strawberries in your daily diet is connected to a drastic reduction in the presence and metastasis of cancer cells. A study done by experts from the Division of Oncology, The Ohio State University showed that freeze-dried strawberry powder showed results to prevent esophageal cancer.
4. Skin care: Strawberries contain salicylic acid, alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), and ellagic acid, which reduce hyper pigmentation, prevent acne, and remove the dead skin cells. For an effective face mask for glowing and radiant skin, mash 4-5 strawberries and mix it with a tablespoon of honey. Apply on the face, leave it till dry, and wash it with lukewarm water.The Vitamin C present in strawberries helps in boosting collagen production, tones the skin, and has an anti-aging effect. For clean and radiant skin use strawberry masks on regular basis.
Here are some ways by which you can include strawberries in your diet:
- You can take few strawberries. Blend it with some other fruits and seeds along with milk and make a healthy smoothie for your morning breakfast
- You can also make a healthy yet delicious salad with some strawberries, spinach, chicken, cucumber, asparagus, carrots, lemon juice and olive oil
- You can even make a pancake with mashed bananas and roasted oats. Add some strawberries on top of it to enhance the flavor and make it even more
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
