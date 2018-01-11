These 7 Fruits Can Change Your Life
Eating fruit has a lot of health benefits. They help in maintaining the blood pressure, lowering the risk of kidney stones and decreasing bone loss. They also protect the body from heart attack and stroke. Here are the 7 fruits you can gain all these benefits from.
1. Avocado
Avocados have fairly large benefits. They are loaded with fiber, vitamin K and folate. They have more than twice the amount of potassium present in banana. This promotes a healthy heart. Avocados also have anti-inflammatory properties. As much as it is healthy, avocado should not be eaten every day as it may lead to food allergies. But if included in a healthy and balanced diet, they can be a great source of healthy fat and help maintain your health.
Tomatoes are already somehow a part of our daily diet, as they should be. They are rich in vitamins, antioxidants, fiber and minerals. They have a high lycopene content which helps to protect the skin from UV rays and helps with prostate problems. The presence of vitamin A in tomatoes, reduce the effects of carcinogens and can protect you against lung cancer. Tomatoes keep the digestive system healthy by preventing both constipation and diarrhea.
3. The Longan
Native to the southern Asia, longan has surprising health benefits. It reduces stress and helps in relieving stomach-ache. It has anti-cancer properties. It stops the growth of tumours around the body. It abounds in anti-inflammatory nutrients which protect us from various infections.
4. Dragon fruits
Dragon fruits have large scale health benefits ranging from improving eyesight, strengthening the legs, to boosting the immune function, improving circulation and promoting longevity. They contain proteins that help build the body and are rich in vitamin C which improves bodily resistance.
5. Kiwis
Kiwis are the deliciously juicy fruits that you can eat with no regrets. They are loaded with vitamin C which acts as powerful antioxidant, eliminating free radicals that cause inflammation or cancer. Kiwis help in boosting the immunity of the body and are rich in dietary fiber, which helps in the prevention of numerous diseases. It aids in weight loss and is often recommended to diabetics.
6. Coconut
Coconut is considered to be a superfood that can provide you with a daily dose of almost all essential nutrients. Coconut has lauric acid which is a saturated fat. It lowers the level of bad cholesterol in your body and helps keep your arteries clean and healthy. It is also loaded with electrolytes, enzymes, and minerals, helping in digestion and boosting your metabolism.
7. Mangosteen
Mangosteen is a reddish or dark purple fruit which, due to its deliciousness, is called the queen of fruits. The pericarps of mangosteen contain xanthones which have anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties. Due to this it helps in reducing the skin inflammation, skin aging, eczema, allergies, and bacterial infections.
