Home »  Nutrition »  The Top 7 Fruits With Lowest Sugar Content

The Top 7 Fruits With Lowest Sugar Content

It's all about eating smart, and eating healthy. Read on to know our top picks for the seven best low sugar fruits!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 5, 2017 06:24 IST
2-Min Read




Ah, we all have gone through this moment. You're on your latest diet, and are trying to compel yourself to not indulge in that piece of chocolate. Surely enough, temptation takes over and you go for it. As soon as you finish that indulgence, you start beating yourself up - you definitely have more self-control than that! Don't you? Well, what many of us fail to realize is that we don't need to deny our sweet tooth's calling. Instead of trying to control it and beating ourselves up about it, why not pick a healthy alternative? Now, we all know the first thought that pops up in our minds- maybe some fruit? Well, of course. But it's important to note that fruits like bananas and mangoes have a high sugar content.

Remember, it's all about eating smart, and eating healthy. Here are our top picks for the seven best low sugar fruits:

1. Avocados

Now, we know that this isn't the first fruit that comes to mind, but it's important to know that an entire raw avocado only has one gram of sugar. Yes, you read that right! It also has tons of healthy fats that'll fill you up and keep your hunger pangs at bay for a long time.

2. Strawberries

Yes, this is a rather surprising addition to this list. We know. But a cup of strawberries only has about 7 grams of sugar, and more than enough vitamin C to meet your daily recommended intake.

3. Watermelon

Our favorite summer fruit just got even better. A cup of diced watermelon has just under 10 grams of sugar. And if that wasn't enough, it's also an amazing source of iron.

4. Peaches

My sweet peach? Yes, please! One peach contains only 13 grams of sugar, so dig in.

5. Cranberries

Yes, we know, this is the second "berry" on the list. But it's true, berries really are a powerhouse. One cup of cranberries has about 4 grams of sugar, making it an awesome snack to reach out for.

6. Lemons and Limes

They may be sour fruits, but don't contain more than a gram or two of sugar. Want an easy fix? Just squeeze half a lemon into a glass of water, and voila!

7. Apples

We all know that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. Well, it really does, but in more ways than one. One apple has only about 19 grams of sugar, and thus, makes for a great snack to curb both your hanger pangs, and your sweet tooth!

Also read: Did You Know About The Dangers Of The Sugar In Your Bread And Cookies?



