The Top 7 Fruits With Lowest Sugar Content
Remember, it's all about eating smart, and eating healthy. Here are our top picks for the seven best low sugar fruits:
1. Avocados
Now, we know that this isn't the first fruit that comes to mind, but it's important to know that an entire raw avocado only has one gram of sugar. Yes, you read that right! It also has tons of healthy fats that'll fill you up and keep your hunger pangs at bay for a long time.
2. Strawberries
Yes, this is a rather surprising addition to this list. We know. But a cup of strawberries only has about 7 grams of sugar, and more than enough vitamin C to meet your daily recommended intake.
3. Watermelon
Our favorite summer fruit just got even better. A cup of diced watermelon has just under 10 grams of sugar. And if that wasn't enough, it's also an amazing source of iron.
4. Peaches
My sweet peach? Yes, please! One peach contains only 13 grams of sugar, so dig in.
5. Cranberries
Yes, we know, this is the second "berry" on the list. But it's true, berries really are a powerhouse. One cup of cranberries has about 4 grams of sugar, making it an awesome snack to reach out for.
6. Lemons and Limes
They may be sour fruits, but don't contain more than a gram or two of sugar. Want an easy fix? Just squeeze half a lemon into a glass of water, and voila!
7. Apples
We all know that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. Well, it really does, but in more ways than one. One apple has only about 19 grams of sugar, and thus, makes for a great snack to curb both your hanger pangs, and your sweet tooth!
