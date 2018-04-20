ASK OUR EXPERTS

Raw Fruits: 6 Healthiest Fruits You Must Fill Up On This Summer

Raw Fruits: 6 Healthiest Fruits You Must Fill Up On This Summer

These summer fruits are your perfect serving of flavor and nutrition on the same platter!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Apr 20, 2018 11:45 IST
3-Min Read
Fruits are the perfect combination of delicious and healthy

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Watermelon is your key to a perfectly lubricated body and high metabolism
  2. Blueberries are known for their high antioxidant-content
  3. Fresh and juicy peaches are a rich source of vitamin A and C

Sitting on a mat in the veranda on a warm summer eve with a bowl-full of fresh fruits is such bliss! Fruits are the perfect combination of delicious and healthy. They are a blessing for those who wish to keep themselves healthy while satisfying their taste buds as well and for the rest as well. Besides the evergreen fruits, some of the fruits of this season are so delicious that you just can't get enough of them, both in terms of taste and nutrition.

So here we are, bringing to you a list of the healthiest seasonal fruits and why you should be eating them. Take a look.

1. Watermelon

A bite of that delicious, sweet and ever-so-refreshing watermelon is the perfect way of welcoming summer season. Watermelons are synonymous with hydration. With a water content of over 90%, this fruit is your key to a perfectly lubricated body and high metabolism. It is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and immunity boosting compounds. It is also blessed with a cancer-fighting compound known as lycopene.

 
watermelon

Raw fruits: Watermelon is one of the healthiest summer fruits
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Oranges

Orange is like the king of the citrus-fruits group. It is kind of unfair to the citrusy fruit if you do not gulp down a glass of freshly extracted orange juice in the morning. It is rich in fiber and vitamin C and can be your perfect mid-meal snack. It is blessed with the ability to fight kidney stones, cough, cold and high cholesterol.

 
orange

Raw fruits: Orange is packed with vitamins
Photo Credit: iStock


3. Blueberries

The little blueberries are a bomb of nutrition. Blueberries are known for their high antioxidant content. They are extremely low in terms of calories with only 84 calories in a cup-full of berries and high in terms of fiber. They are known to reduce muscle damage due to oxidative stress and increase the rate at which your body burns fat.

 
blueberries

Raw fruits: Blueberries are rich in antioxidants

4. Cherries

When discussing the health benefits of cherries, tart cherries are taken into account because of their high nutritional value. However, sweet cherries, too, are very high in terms of nutrition. They are high in terms of anthocyanins, flavonoids, fiber, vitamin C, and phytochemicals. They are also high in terms of calcium, magnesium, and iron and one cup of cherries give you only 51 calories.

 
cherries

Raw fruits: Cherries are very low in calories

5. Peaches

Fresh and juicy peaches are a rich source of vitamin A, C and are low in terms of saturated fats and sodium. They are also rich in protein, fiber, magnesium, potassium and are low in terms of calorie content. So they are the perfect combination of healthy, light, and of course, delicious.

 
peaches

Raw fruits: Peaches are rich in vitamins
Photo Credit: iStock


6. Raspberries

Raspberries are synonymous with versatility. Eat them as it is, or add them to your salads, yogurts and other dishes, this healthy summer fruit goes with everything. And in terms of nutrition, they are in fiber and ellagic acid which is an important phytochemical for cancer prevention.

 
raspberries

Raw fruits: Raspberries are high in terms of fiber
Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



Home Remedies

Do You Have Acidity? Know The Best Ways To Get Rid Of It Once For All
Do You Have Acidity? Know The Best Ways To Get Rid Of It Once For All

FAQ

Read More»

