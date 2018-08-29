Want Glowing Skin And Smooth Hair? Eat This Fruit
Mangoes also contain a good amount of folate and thiamine. The fruit has an abundance of minerals such as iron, calcium, phosphorus, and sodium.
Benefits of mangoes for skin and hair
One of the major reasons why summers are awaited eagerly is because of the fruit which the season offers us - mangoes! Mangoes are truly the most loved fruit in the world, especially in India. It is mesmerizing how the rich taste and aroma of mangoes have captured the hearts of so many people across all generations. But let us not limit this delicious fruit to just its taste. Mangoes are a potent source of vitamin A. It is also rich in vitamins C, E, K, and B6. Mangoes contain a good amount of folate and thiamine. The fruit has minerals such as iron, calcium, phosphorus, and sodium in abundance. Lastly, proteins and fiber are also present in mangoes. The nutritional value of the fruit makes it healthy for the body when consumed in within limitation.
Now, did you know that the application of mangoes on the skin and hair can prove to be really beneficial for you?
Let's find out.
Benefits of using mango on the skin:
1. Redeem the skin's glow: Mangoes are extremely rich in beta-carotene and vitamin A. These help in enriching the skin health and also help in rejuvenating dull skin. Mango pulp helps the skin redeem its natural glow and luster. All you have to do is to spread mango pulp on your face and leave it for 30 minutes. Mango pulps also helps in reducing dark spots and freckles.
2. Cleansing the skin: Applying mango on your skin can prove really cleansing and detoxifying for your skin. Mango cleanses the face from impurities and stored layers of dust and pollution. A thirty minutes pack of mango pulp can also prove really helpful in removing blackheads from the skin. The presence of vitamin C in mangoes helps treat acne and pigmentation.
3. Exfoliate the skin: Mangoes are great agents of exfoliation. It helps in rejuvenating dead skin cells and makes your skin glowing and smooth again. You can apply a pack consisting of mango pulp, honey, and raw milk. The anti-oxidants present in mangoes makes the skin hydrated and therefore, firmer.
4. Improve skin tone: Regular application of mangoes on the skin ( two or three times a week) can gradually help you to get back your natural color. We all get overexposed to sun and pollution sometime or the other and this alters our natural skin tone. Mangoes help to enhance the skin tone by making it even.
1. Help treat hair fall: It is interesting to know that mangoes actually have moisturizing properties. This is because mango seed oil is a rich source of fatty acids, minerals, and vitamins. Mango seed oil is obtained by keeping the inner soft part of the seed immersed in oil for a couple of days. This oil is really beneficial in treating hair loss. Not only hair loss, but mango seed oil also prevents greying of hair and very effectively treats dandruff. One must apply the oil twice or thrice a week for dandruff free and stronger hair.
2. Condition the hair: Yes, mangoes can actually prove as excellent conditioners for the hair. Vitamin A in mangoes helps the scalp redeem its lost moisture and it also treats dull and damaged hair. Mangoes nourish the hair and make them stronger and thicker. You can apply a pack containing mango pulp, yogurt, and egg yolks.
