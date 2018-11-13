Top 6 Nutritional Changes You Need To Make Today To Get Rid Of Belly Fat
Not only diet and regular physical exercise but your hormones, your age, stress levels, inadequate sleep and other genetic factors may be the reason you are not losing belly fat. But other than these factors healthy diet and regular exercise is the key to lose belly fat.
The one basic trick to get rid of that stubborn belly fat is cut down your sugar intake.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Getting rid of that stubborn belly fat is extremely important
- Protein is the king of nutrients when it comes to burning belly fat
- Fiber is automatically linked to reducing weight loss
Can't get rid of belly fat? Getting rid of that stubborn belly fat is extremely important for your overall health. Excess abdominal fat particularly visceral fat, the fat that particularly surrounds your stomach can be a leading cause of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance and certain types of cancers. Not only diet and regular physical exercise but your hormones, your age, stress levels, inadequate sleep and other genetic factors may be the reason you are not losing belly fat. But other than these factors healthy diet and regular exercise is the key to lose belly fat.
Also read: A 5-Exercise Pilates Routine To Burn All The Belly Fat By Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala
6 nutritional changes that help cut down belly fat:
1. Cut down on sugars:
The one basic trick to get rid of that stubborn belly fat is cut down your sugar intake. You should eliminate candies, cakes, pastries, ice-creams, chocolates and other sugary stuff from your diet right now. Avoid normal classic white sugar as far as possible. Instead include healthier options like jaggery, brown sugar and maple syrup. But keep in mind that moderation is the key when you consume these.
2. Protein rich diet:
Protein is the king of nutrients when it comes to burning belly fat. Adding protein to your diet is perhaps the single most effective change you can make. Adequate quantities of protein can reduce boost your metabolism and reduce your hunger levels. Include eggs, milk, chicken, meat, kefir and cheese in your diet to shed those extra kilos.
3. Processed or junk food:
Super-convenient and ready to eat packaged foods are harmful to your health. These foods are loaded with chemicals and preservatives which is harmful for your health. Thus, the best option to cut down belly fat is eating fresh and homemade meals.
4. Fiber rich diet:
Fiber is automatically linked to reducing belly fat. It aids in digestion and helps you keep full for a longer time. This helps in controlling your hunger pangs and in turn you do not overeat in the next meal. Therefore, include fiber-rich foods in your diet like fruits, green leafy vegetables, healthy nuts and seeds.
5. Limit alcohol:
Excessive consumption of alcohol is associated with belly fat because when you drink alcohol the liver burns alcohol instead of fat. Alcohol not only delays your liver's ability to break down fat, it also obstructs your body's access to the hormones it needs which helps in breaking down fat.
6. Drink plenty of water:
Drinking enough water each day has significant effects on weight management and cutting down the fat around your belly. Drink water instead of other higher calorie beverages, like fruit juice, soda, milk shakes, sweet tea and alcoholic beverages.
Also read: Apple Shaped Body (With More Belly Fat) Found To Be Unhealthier Than Pear Shaped Body; Ways To Cut Down Belly Fat You Must Know
Top 25 foods that help get rid of stubborn belly fat:
- Avocados
- Green tea
- Yoghurt
- Asparagus
- Whole grains
- Nuts
- Seeds
- Legumes
- Tuna
- Salmon
- Lemon water
- Eggs
- Oats
- Olive oil
- Peanut butter
- Broccoli
- Spinach
- Citrus fruits
- Bananas
- Berries
Also read: Belly Fat: 6 Foods That Will Help You Burn Belly Fat
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.