Unhealthy Belly Fat: 6 Diseases Which Could Give You Unhealthy Belly Fat
Unhealthy belly fat could accumulate due to any reason; be it lack of workout, unhealthy diet, high consumption of refined carbs and sugar or genetics. But these are not the only things which give you unhealthy belly fat; it could be due to some diseases as well.
These diseases have nothing to do with your diet and workout regime
HIGHLIGHTS
- Unhealthy belly fat can accumulate due to some diseases
- Glucocorticoids convert fat in your liver into energy
- Ascites refers to the storage of fluids in the belly region
Do you have a flab around your abdomen? That extra fat which hangs loose around your stomach is downright unattractive, but more than that, it is a sign of poor health. Unhealthy belly fat could accumulate due to any reason; be it lack of workout, unhealthy diet, high consumption of refined carbs and sugar or genetics. But these are not the only things which give you unhealthy belly fat; it could be due to some diseases as well. And the worst part is that these diseases have nothing to do with your diet and workout regime.
Here's a list of 6 diseases which could give you unhealthy belly fat. Take a look.
1. Addison's disease
Addison's disease is a condition of the adrenal insufficiency where the adrenal gland does not produce enough hormones. These include glucocorticoids like cortisol and aldosterone. This condition is life-threatening and affects people irrespective of their age or gender. Glucocorticoids are responsible for converting fat in your liver into energy. It also helps you fight stress. However, when there is a deficiency of such hormones in the body, it results in the accumulation of fats in the abdominal area.
2. Abdominal hernia
Abdominal hernia develops when an organ or a fat tissue pushes against a weak spot in the abdominal wall. The abdominal wall is made up of strong connective tissues and tendons which spread from your ribs till your groin. Depending on the location of the weak point in your abdomen, the hernia can develop in the groin, belly button, upper thigh or stomach. Another form of abdominal hernia is the incisional hernia, one where the intestine pushes against the abdominal wall. This one requires surgery.
3. Menopause
Menopause isn't a disease or a disorder per se, but it is an important phase in a woman's life. It marks the end of her reproductive years. This is when the ovaries stop producing enough estrogen and progesterone. It is characterized by hot flashes, sleeping problems and weight gain (abdominal weight primarily). Accumulation of unhealthy belly fat takes place during menopause due to the lack of estrogen in the body. Estrogen is a hormone which defines the distribution of fat in a woman's body. When the production of this hormone reduces, most of the fat starts accumulating around the belly. This gives women unhealthy menopausal belly fat.
4. Cushing's syndrome
The Cushing's syndrome is also known as hypercortisolism. When a person is exposed to extremely high cortisol levels for a prolonged period of time, it results in this disorder. Usually, this disorder is treatable. But if it is chronic, the symptoms of this condition can stay with you life-long. Symptoms of this condition involve the accumulation unhealthy belly fat.
5. Chronic stress
Chronic stress has a very important role to play when it comes to the accumulation of unhealthy belly fat. Stress leads to a chain of reactions in your body involving hormonal fluctuations and more. It triggers your body to produce more cortisol, the hormone which signals your body to store fats. Most of the fat storage takes place around your belly. Research shows that the longer you are stressed for, the more belly fat your body stores.
6. Ascites
Ascites refers to the storage of fluids in the belly region. It is usually seen in patients who are at a terminal stage of cancer. It is also seen in patients dealing with liver cirrhosis, heart disease and kidney failure. The early signs of this condition include abdominal girth accompanied by weight gain.
If you have started accumulating unhealthy abdominal fat due to any of the above reasons, it is high time for you to start taking action!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.