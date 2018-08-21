Beware! The Truth About Frozen Foods; Their Impact On Health
Frequent consumption of frozen foods can be harmful for your health
We all enjoy convenience, so once in a while buying a pack of frozen meal in your shopping cart is reasonable. However, it should not become a habit , as it adversely affects our health. Frozen or packaged food is like a pause button which slows down any enzymatic reaction and increases the shelf life. We tend to consume frozen foods because of the demanding work-life culture where adults are too exhausted by the end of the day to cook fresh food. We believe it to be healthy, fresh, authentic and organic. The ingredients that are used in frozen foods are not the same as those in freshly cooked meals. Frozen foods are added with hydrogenated palm oil that has harmful trans-fat. Preservatives like starch, corn syrup which is made up of glucose are added to these foods and are noted as carcinogenic substances. Also the sodium content is much higher in these ready to eat meals. It adds to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases like high BP, diabetes, cholesterol etc. at a very young age.
Here's why you should avoid packaged foods:
1. Diabetes: In order to keep the frozen foods fresh starch is used. This starch adds taste and texture to the food. However, starch is basically a polymer (a glucose chain) of glucose. Your body converts this glucose to sugar before it is digested. The excess sugar can increase your risk of diabetes while also causing damage to your body tissues. If it runs in the family, you should to avoid having frozen food.
2. Heart Diseases: Another health risk that is associated with frozen or processed food is several heart diseases. The trans fats that are present in packaged foods increase your risk of contracting heart disease and also contributes to clogged arteries. Trans fats increase LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and also lower HDL (good) cholesterol levels, which is responsible for elevating the risk of heart disease. Sodium is widely used as a preservative. The added salt increases your cholesterol levels, while also increasing your blood pressure.
3. Excessive calories: Frozen foods are very high in fat. Fat contains twice the number of calories compared to carbohydrates or protein; this often makes it high in calories. For instance, 1-cup serving of frozen chicken pot pie may contain nearly 600 calories, more than half of which come from fat. Although, frozen foods are marketed to be healthy and nutritious but the fact is they harmful for your body.
