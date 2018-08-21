ASK OUR EXPERTS

Beware! The Truth About Frozen Foods; Their Impact On Health

Beware! The Truth About Frozen Foods; Their Impact On Health

We all enjoy convenience, so once in a while buying a pack of frozen meal in your shopping cart is reasonable. However, it should not become a habit , as it adversely affects our health.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 21, 2018 11:51 IST
3-Min Read
Frequent consumption of frozen foods can be harmful for your health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Frozen food adversely affects our health
  2. Sodium is widely as a preservative
  3. Consuming too much of frozen food can lead to cancer

We all enjoy convenience, so once in a while buying a pack of frozen meal in your shopping cart is reasonable. However, it should not become a habit , as it adversely affects our health. Frozen or packaged food is like a pause button which slows down any enzymatic reaction and increases the shelf life. We tend to consume frozen foods because of the demanding work-life culture where adults are too exhausted by the end of the day to cook fresh food. We believe it to be healthy, fresh, authentic and organic. The ingredients that are used in frozen foods are not the same as those in freshly cooked meals. Frozen foods are added with hydrogenated palm oil that has harmful trans-fat. Preservatives like starch, corn syrup which is made up of glucose are added to these foods and are noted as carcinogenic substances. Also the sodium content is much higher in these ready to eat meals. It adds to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases like high BP, diabetes, cholesterol etc. at a very young age.

Also read: These Lifestyle Habits Are The Top Reasons You Can Get Cancer

Here's why you should avoid packaged foods:


1. Diabetes: In order to keep the frozen foods fresh starch is used. This starch adds taste and texture to the food. However, starch is basically a polymer (a glucose chain) of glucose. Your body converts this glucose to sugar before it is digested. The excess sugar can increase your risk of diabetes while also causing damage to your body tissues. If it runs in the family, you should to avoid having frozen food.

k56f9ji8

Frozen foods can be harmful for people with diabetes
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 5 Pre-Diabetes Symptoms You Must Know

2. Heart Diseases: Another health risk that is associated with frozen or processed food is several heart diseases. The trans fats that are present in packaged foods increase your risk of contracting heart disease and also contributes to clogged arteries. Trans fats increase LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and also lower HDL (good) cholesterol levels, which is responsible for elevating the risk of heart disease. Sodium is widely used as a preservative. The added salt increases your cholesterol levels, while also increasing your blood pressure.

87cncd4g

Frozen foods can increase risks of heart diseases
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Excessive calories: Frozen foods are very high in fat. Fat contains twice the number of calories compared to carbohydrates or protein; this often makes it high in calories. For instance, 1-cup serving of frozen chicken pot pie may contain nearly 600 calories, more than half of which come from fat. Although, frozen foods are marketed to be healthy and nutritious but the fact is they harmful for your body.

kn0umqt8

Frozen foods are high in calories and may contribute to weight gain
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Bad Calories: All You Need To Know

4. Cancer: Consuming too much of frozen food can lead to cancer. Research shows that eating frozen foods, meat, in particular, can lead to pancreatic cancer. Studies state that frozen hot dogs, salamis and sausages can increase the risk of contracting cancer by more than 65%. Preservatives like corn syrup, which is made up of glucose which is found on cooked packaged meals exhibits carcinogenic tendencies.

