Belly Fat: 6 Foods That Will Help You Burn Belly Fat
Belly fat is dangerous not because it affects our physical appearance but because it may increase the risk of several diseases or conditions. Eat these foods regularly to cut belly fat.
Consuming fats and carbohydrates free food will help reduce belly fat
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is closely connected with the kind of food choices we make in our daily life. Health and fitness helps us avoid many diseases and build a strong immune system. Eating healthy food increases life expectancy and helps us combat various mental as well as physical problems that we face in our lives. Belly fat is dangerous not because it affects our physical appearance but because it may increase the risk of several diseases or conditions. It is closely linked to diabetes, heart diseases, etc and can affect anyone irrespective of age or sex. To stay healthy and cut the chances of getting a chronic disease it is necessary to pay attention to fat accumulated around the abdominal area which is known as belly fat. Increased stress slow metabolism and unhealthy eating habits lead to the accumulation of belly fat. Consuming fats and carbohydrates free food will immensely help you reduce belly fat.
Here's a list of 6 best foods that will help you burn belly fat quickly and efficiently:
1. Pulses
Pulses are rich in protein and provide the required amount of fibre that our body needs for good digestion. They also contain vitamins and minerals. Pulses can be added to soups, or can be eaten with with rice. Consuming pulses can help us control hunger pangs and reduce overall calorie intake of the day. It is a great source of protein for vegetarians. Eating a good amount of pulses keeps our bones strong and can therefore help us stay fit and healthy.
Green vegetables are a powerhouse of nutrients. Almost every nutrient can be found in green leafy vegetables. They are full of minerals, vitamins and dietary fibers. Including a good amount of green vegetables in the diet can help us maintain a good digestive system and cut down on calorie consumption as well. Vegetables like spinach, kale, broccoli etc help with water retention. They prevent bloating and thereby reduce belly fat.
3. Oatmeal
Oatmeal is a rich source of complex carbs and fibre. They play an important role in digestive and renal functions of human beings. Oats can be consumed for breakfast or as a pre-workout meal. Eating oats regularly can be extremely helpful those who want to get rid of their belly fat.
4. Kiwi
Kiwi is a citrus food and is a powerhouse of vitamin C which is considered to be an excellent belly fat burner. It is a healthy and tasty fruit loved by many people. The edible acid present in kiwi fruit burns fat faster than any other alternative food item. It also helps in reducing water retention.
5. Cucumber
Cucumbers are low in calories, fats and carbs as well. 95% of cucumbers is water. It helps us stay full for longer, thereby cutting down on overall calorie consumption. It can be eaten raw or included in salads. Some people also prepare detox drinks using cucumber.
6. Mushrooms
Mushrooms contain vitamin B and D which help in regulating kidney functions and prevent kidney-related diseases as well. Crimini, Enoki, Oyster, Portobello, Shiitake or White button - all mushrooms are full of essential nutrients. They support our immune system and prevent any harm done to cells or tissues. Mushrooms contain vitamin D which effectively burns belly fat.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
