ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  A 5-Exercise Pilates Routine To Burn All The Belly Fat By Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala

A 5-Exercise Pilates Routine To Burn All The Belly Fat By Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala

Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently took to Facebook to share a few Pilates exercises which can help in burning belly fat. This Pilates routine does not require any equipment and can be easily done at home.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Oct 30, 2018 09:51 IST
3-Min Read
A 5-Exercise Pilates Routine To Burn All The Belly Fat By Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala

These Pilates exercises for belly fat can be done without any fancy equipment

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Belly fat increases risks of type 2 diabetes and heart disease
  2. Pilates exercises can be helpful in reducing belly fat
  3. It is important to do these exercises with the right technique

Having belly fat not only means having an unappealing body, it also signals higher risk of diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. Thus, losing belly fat will make you have a better physical appearance and will also make you healthier and live longer. However, it is not as easy to get rid of this belly fat. A combination of healthy diet and regular exercise is required to reduce belly fat. Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently took to Facebook to share a few Pilates exercises which can help in burning belly fat.

5-exercise Pilates routine for burning belly fat by Yasmin Karachiwala

These exercises are easy and extremely effective for reducing belly fat. What's more is that this Pilates routine does not require any equipment and can be easily done at home.


RELATED STORIES

Why You Must Lose Belly Fat: Will It Harm Your Heart? Find Out

Belly fat is not a joke and should be taken seriously by all.Fat around the belly can lead to poor health outcomes like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and certain types of cancer.

Yoga Asanas To Strengthen Your Pelvis: All You Need To Do Are These Simple Kegel Exercises at Home

Having a weak pelvic floor can lead to issues such as inability to control your bladder or bowel. Kegel exercises or exercises for strengthening of the pelvic floor can be helpful in this case. Watch video to see how they are done.

1. Single leg stretch: You need to lie down on your back and put both your legs on table top level. Hold behind your thighs (as illustrated in the video) and lift your head, chest and shoulders. Look right between your legs, and pull your right leg towards your chest, while straightening the left leg. Switch and do the same while pulling your left leg towards your chest. This exercise can be done for 10 reps on each leg for effectively reducing belly fat.

Also read: Apple Shaped Body (With More Belly Fat) Found To Be Unhealthier Than Pear Shaped Body; Ways To Cut Down Belly Fat You Must Know

2. Double leg stretch: In the same position, put both your legs on table top and lift your head, chest and shoulders. Put both your hands on the knees, inhale as you extend your hands and legs, and exhale as you circle your hands and pull your knees towards chest. You can do 6 reps of this exercise for reducing belly fat.

3. Single straight leg stretch: Lift your head, chest and shoulders and lift your legs up straight towards the ceiling. Lower the left leg straight, just hovering above the floor and pull your right leg towards you for 2 counts. Switch legs and exhale, while ensuring that both your legs are up straight and shoulders are off from the mat.

Also read: 5 Drinks That Speed Up Your Metabolism And Help Burn Your Belly Fat Instantly

4. Straight leg raise: Lift your head, chest and shoulders and lift your legs up straight towards the ceiling. Put your hands behind your neck, flex your feet, and lower your legs as far as you can go. Make sure your back is stable while doing this exercise. Then, point your toes and raise legs up towards the ceiling and then lower them again. Watch video for a better clarity of this exercise. You can do 6 reps of this exercise for reducing belly fat.

5. Criss-cross: Life your head, chest and shoulders, arms behind your neck and knees bent. Lower your left leg and rotate on the opposite side and switch to make a criss-cross movement. You can do 6 reps on each side of this exercise to get rid of belly fat.

Also read: Why You Must Lose Belly Fat: Will It Harm Your Heart? Find Out

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Mission Vision Campaign

 

Home Remedies

What Is Canker Sore? Try These Top Home Remedies To Get Rid Of It
What Is Canker Sore? Try These Top Home Remedies To Get Rid Of It

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Study Finds Side Effects Of Drugs On Lungs

Stress In Middle-Age Can Impair Memory, Reduce Brain Size

Experiencing Symptoms Of Memory Loss? Exercise Could Help!

Study: Comfortably Talking About Your Sexual Identity With Family Members Can Help Reduce Stress

Why Is It Important To Breathe Through Nose?

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES