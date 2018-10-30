A 5-Exercise Pilates Routine To Burn All The Belly Fat By Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala
Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently took to Facebook to share a few Pilates exercises which can help in burning belly fat. This Pilates routine does not require any equipment and can be easily done at home.
These Pilates exercises for belly fat can be done without any fancy equipment
HIGHLIGHTS
- Belly fat increases risks of type 2 diabetes and heart disease
- Pilates exercises can be helpful in reducing belly fat
- It is important to do these exercises with the right technique
Having belly fat not only means having an unappealing body, it also signals higher risk of diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. Thus, losing belly fat will make you have a better physical appearance and will also make you healthier and live longer. However, it is not as easy to get rid of this belly fat. A combination of healthy diet and regular exercise is required to reduce belly fat. Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently took to Facebook to share a few Pilates exercises which can help in burning belly fat.
5-exercise Pilates routine for burning belly fat by Yasmin Karachiwala
These exercises are easy and extremely effective for reducing belly fat. What's more is that this Pilates routine does not require any equipment and can be easily done at home.
1. Single leg stretch: You need to lie down on your back and put both your legs on table top level. Hold behind your thighs (as illustrated in the video) and lift your head, chest and shoulders. Look right between your legs, and pull your right leg towards your chest, while straightening the left leg. Switch and do the same while pulling your left leg towards your chest. This exercise can be done for 10 reps on each leg for effectively reducing belly fat.
Also read: Apple Shaped Body (With More Belly Fat) Found To Be Unhealthier Than Pear Shaped Body; Ways To Cut Down Belly Fat You Must Know
2. Double leg stretch: In the same position, put both your legs on table top and lift your head, chest and shoulders. Put both your hands on the knees, inhale as you extend your hands and legs, and exhale as you circle your hands and pull your knees towards chest. You can do 6 reps of this exercise for reducing belly fat.
3. Single straight leg stretch: Lift your head, chest and shoulders and lift your legs up straight towards the ceiling. Lower the left leg straight, just hovering above the floor and pull your right leg towards you for 2 counts. Switch legs and exhale, while ensuring that both your legs are up straight and shoulders are off from the mat.
Also read: 5 Drinks That Speed Up Your Metabolism And Help Burn Your Belly Fat Instantly
4. Straight leg raise: Lift your head, chest and shoulders and lift your legs up straight towards the ceiling. Put your hands behind your neck, flex your feet, and lower your legs as far as you can go. Make sure your back is stable while doing this exercise. Then, point your toes and raise legs up towards the ceiling and then lower them again. Watch video for a better clarity of this exercise. You can do 6 reps of this exercise for reducing belly fat.
5. Criss-cross: Life your head, chest and shoulders, arms behind your neck and knees bent. Lower your left leg and rotate on the opposite side and switch to make a criss-cross movement. You can do 6 reps on each side of this exercise to get rid of belly fat.
Also read: Why You Must Lose Belly Fat: Will It Harm Your Heart? Find Out
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.