Apple Shaped Body (With More Belly Fat) Found To Be Unhealthier Than Pear Shaped Body; Ways To Cut Down Belly Fat You Must Know
According to a new research, a pear shaped body is better than an apple shaped body. An apple shaped body is one which results in more accumulation of fat in the abdomen or belly fat.
Apple shaped body with more belly fat is unhealthy as compared to pear shaped body
HIGHLIGHTS
- Belly fat is unhealthy for the body
- Eating foods rich in fibre can help in reducing belly fat
- Aerobic exercises like swimming and walking can help cut down belly fat
We all have some kind of fat accumulated in the body. Women usually have fat around their hips, which results in a pear shaped body. In men, accumulation of fat occurs around abdomen - thus giving them an apple shaped bdy. According to a new research, a pear shaped body is better than an apple shaped body. Researchers from University of California found that only male mice experienced neuroinflammation or activation of response of immune system in the brain. This was after the mice were fed with high-fat diet. While females remained unaffected, males also experienced low testosterone and reduced sperm count along with neuroinflammation.
Similar clinical studies have made researchers believe that estrogen production in females protects them from weight gain. Women gain weight after menopause because of a drop in their levels of estrogen. This results in a drop in health parameters in women, including obesity.
Also read: 6 Diseases Which Could Give You Unhealthy Belly Fat
Researchers believe that these mice findings can be applied to humans as well.
Mice on high-fat diet develop metabolic syndrome - which is a constellation of pathologies which include Type 2 diabetes and insulin sensitivity. This behavior is quite similar to humans. Obese men were found to have lower testosterone levels. Low testosterone levels can contribute to low energy levels, reduced strength in muscles and low libido. Obese male mice experienced around 50% decrease in testosterone and sperm number.
Also read: 6 Foods That Will Help You Burn Belly Fat
Coming over to body shape, both female mice and women deposit fat differently than their male counterparts. Females deposit fat subcutaneously, right below the skin, while males accumulate fat deeper in body's visceral region. This may affect internal organs of the body.
The idea is to infer that belly fat, abdominal fat, obesity and being overweight can pose various risks to health.
Also read: Try This Fun Ab Workout For Burning Belly Fat By Celeb Pilates Trainer Namrata Purohit
Findings of the study were published in Frontiers in Immunology.
Some common ways which can help in reducing belly fat or abdominal fat are:
1. Eat less sugar and avoid sugar-sweetened drinks. Sugar can harmful effects on metabolic health.
2. Include more protein in your diet. It is one of the most important macronutrient which can help in weight loss.
3. Eat foods rich in fibre as they have been found to be effective in cutting down belly fat.
4. Regular exercise can help in cutting down belly fat. Aerobic exercises like running, swimming and walking can help in cutting down belly fat.
5. Cut down carbs from your diet. Studies have shown that refined carbs and oils can contribute to an increase in belly fat.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.