International Yoga Day 2025: Best Yoga Poses That Target Belly Fat
June 21 was declared as the International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015.
'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' is the theme for International Yoga Day 2025
International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 around the world. This day celebrates yoga, an ancient Indian practice that can boost overall health in more ways than one. The International Day of Yoga 2025 marks the 11th edition of this global celebration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the theme for International Yoga Day during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on March 30, 2025 which is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."
Yoga is a holistic practice that can promote overall health and well-being, including helping to reduce belly fat. Here, we have some of the best yoga poses that can help you target belly fat.
Yoga poses to reduce belly fat
1. Boat pose
This asana engages your core muscles and helps build strength in your abdomen. Sit on the floor, lean back slightly, lift your legs, and hold the position.
2. Plank pose
A strong core is essential for reducing belly fat. Start in a push-up position, keeping your body straight from head to heels. Hold for 30 seconds to a minute.
3. Cobra pose
Also known as Bhujangasana, the cobra pose strengthens the spine and helps stimulate digestive organs. Lie on your stomach, place your hands under your shoulders, and lift your chest off the ground.
4. Bridge pose
This pose is excellent for engaging the core and glutes. Lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips while keeping your shoulders and feet on the ground.
5. Warrior pose
This pose not only strengthens the legs and abdomen but also improves overall balance and stability. Stand with legs wide apart, turn one foot out, and bend your front knee while stretching your arms out.
Incorporating these poses into your regular practice, combined with a healthy diet and lifestyle, can contribute to reducing belly fat over time.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.