Include These Fiber-Rich Foods In Your Diet For A Quick And Healthy Weight Loss
Foods rich in fiber are also rich in other nutrients and low in calories. This makes it a superb combination for optimal health.
There are two types of fiber: soluble and insoluble fiber.
Fiber is one of the most important nutrients for the human body. Fist of all we need to understand why do we need fibre for our body. Fiber offers several health benefits like lower cholesterol levels, prevents constipation, normalizes blood sugar levels, promotes bowel movements, aids in digestion and most important helps in weight loss. Foods rich in fiber are also rich in other nutrients and low in calories. This makes it a superb combination for optimal health. Apart from these benefits, fibre can also reduce the risk of certain types of cancer like colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and diabetes.
There are two types of fiber: soluble and insoluble fiber. Both the fiber are extremely essential for the functioning of the human body. Many vegetables and some fruits contain both types.
1. Soluble fiber: This type of fiber is primarily found in beans, nuts, lentils, berries and seeds. This fiber slows the process of food breaking down and ensure that the food breaks down properly. Also this fiber makes you feel fuller longer. So this is the fiber that helps you lose weight.
2. Insoluble fiber: On the other hand, insoluble fiber is found in most vegetables and whole grains. It adds bulk to stool, speeding up the process of getting waste and harmful toxins out of the body.
This is what happens when you are not taking enough fiber:
1. Constipation:
When you do not consume enough fiber, it can lead to constipation. Constipation is a chronic problem when you probably have fewer than three bowel movements in a week, and the stools are hard and dry.
2. Weight gain:
Fiber helps you keep full for longer. If your diet does not include fiber-rich foods you tend to feel hungry after short periods of time. You do not feel satiated after a meal. This will make you eat more and over the course of time, you will notice weight gain.
3. Nausea and tiredness:
A diet which lacks in fiber will make you feel nauseated and weak despite the fact that you think are eating well.
3. Blood sugar levels fluctuate:
When your diet does not include enough fiber, blood sugar levels are likely to fluctuate. In case you are a diabetic, you will find difficult to control your blood sugar levels.
Top 25 sources of fiber are as follows:
- Avocados
- Apples
- Legumes
- Whole grains
- Healthy nuts
- Chia seeds
- Flax seeds
- Figs
- Prunes
- Spinach
- Quinoa
- Yogurt
- Carrots
- Green peas
- Beetroots
- Strawberries
- Pears
- Bananas
- Rice
- Oatmeal
- Chickpeas
- Coconut
- Sweet potatoes
- Broccoli
- Mustard greens
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
