Top 5 Facial Masks For People With Oily Skin

Top 5 Facial Masks For People With Oily Skin

Chemical face masks have shown to reduce the oiliness of the skin. But using chemical masks can cause more harm to your skin than good. Click here to get rid of oily skin in a much easier way.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jun 21, 2018 01:40 IST
4-Min Read
Top 5 Facial Masks For People With Oily Skin

Oil on the skin can clog pores and result in the formation of acne

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Oily skin attracts more dust particles than dry skin does
  2. Yogurt consists of Lactic acid that acts as a natural pore cleanser
  3. Oats is an everyday ingredient that works as a great oil absorbent
Do you belong to the category of people that have oily skin? If so, you must know how difficult it is to manage a skin type like that. The greatest disadvantage of having oily skin is that the oil can clog pores. These clogged pores ultimately result into the formation of acne. People with oily skin cannot skip a day without washing their face. It is also believed that a person with oily skin has a natural glow to their face, but this goes more than just a "glow". The face feels dirty and greasy which is irritable in the long run. Since, the oil on the skin attracts more dust particles than dry skin does.
 
acne

Excess oil on the skin can lead to acne

Chemical face masks have shown to reduce the oiliness of the skin. But using chemical masks can cause more harm to your skin than good. Chemicals applied to the skin remove the oil which makes the over-active subcutaneous glands to secrete even more oil. This results in an even-oilier skin. Well now you have a chance to correct the oiliness of the skin. Home-made facial masks work against the oily skin. But instead of removing the excess oil, these masks help in control the secretions of oil to the skin surface.

Also read: Castor Oil: Use It As The Perfect Home Remedy For This Skin Disease
 

Here are 5 easy home-made facial masks for oily skin:


1. Lemon and yogurt face mask

Lemon consists of citric acid that can help neutralise and control the natural secretion of oil to the skin. While yogurt consists of lactic acid that acts as a natural cleanser. This can help remove the oil and dead skin cells which are the major cause of formation of acne.
lemon

 

Lemon consists of citric acid that can help neutralise and control the natural secretion of oil

For this mask, you will need 2 tablespoons of yogurt blended with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Apply the mixture to your skin with a face-pack brush and leave it on for 5-10 minutes. Rinse with warm water and apply oil-free moisturiser. Use this mask once a week to achieve an oil free skin.

Also read: Lemon Nutrition: 8 Amazing Health Benefits Of Lemons

 

2. Multani mitti and cucumber face mask

Multani mitti, also known as fuller's earth is an old remedy used to remove dirt and excess oil from the skin. Multani mitti is used to treat acne and pimples. This face mask has multani mitti as the basic ingredient which acts as an oil absorbing agent. Cucumber has astringent properties and Vitamin C. This is how cucumber can help tighten the skin pores and remove sebum, dirt and dead skin cells too.

For this mask, you will need 2 tablespoons of multani mitti soaked in water for half-n-hour. To this add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of cucumber juice. You may also add milk to avoid over-dryness. Let it stay on for 15-20 minutes, then wash with either cold or warm water. Along with removing oil and dirt, this face mask can also help you improve your blood circulation. Apply this mask twice or thrice a week for best results.cucumber

Cucumber has astringent properties and Vitamin C

3. Orange peel mask

Orange peels have a reputation to manage over shiny skin. You may dry the orange peels in shade first and powder the dried peels to make a mask.

To the orange peel powder add water, milk or curd. Then apply the mask to your face. Homemade orange peel mask opens and cleans the clogged pores. This mask can give you shiny, but non-oily skin.

Also read: What Is Better For Breakfast- Milk Or Orange Juice?

4. Egg white face mask

Egg white works as an excellent pore cleanser. Along with cleaning the pores, egg whites can also help reducing the pore size and removes excess dirt from the skin. Egg whites mixed with yogurt, another skin cleanser, can help you achieve the best results.

To use the mask, you will need egg whites from one egg and a tablespoon of yogurt. Separate the egg whites from the yolk in to a bowl. You can use the egg yolk to make a mask for your hair. Add the egg whites to a tablespoon of yogurt. Whisk the mixture to avoid any lumps. Apply the mixture and keep it on until it turns hard. Wash it with lukewarm water. Use this mask only once a week for a clean and oil-free skin.

Also read: How Many Eggs Can I Eat In A Day For Weight Loss

5. Oats and avocado mask

Oats is an everyday ingredient that works as a great absorbent. It helps to absorb excess sebum thus reducing oil present on the skin surface. Avocado is rich in essential fats and antioxidants. Along with oats, avocado maintains the healthy skin while simultaneously making it less oily.

avocado

Avocado is rich in essential fats and antioxidants

The things required to make this mask are half cup of oatmeal and half ripe avocado. To soften the coats, soak the half cup of oats in water and mash the avocado into a pulp. After 5 minutes, add the soaked oats to the mashed avocado and mix it well. Apply the mask for 10-15 minutes. Wash it off with cool water. Use the mask once a week to nourish the skin.

Also read: Avocados: Top 9 Health Benefits You Must Know

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

Top 5 Facial Masks For People With Oily Skin
Top 5 Facial Masks For People With Oily Skin

