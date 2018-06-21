Top 5 Facial Masks For People With Oily Skin
Oil on the skin can clog pores and result in the formation of acne
HIGHLIGHTS
- Oily skin attracts more dust particles than dry skin does
- Yogurt consists of Lactic acid that acts as a natural pore cleanser
- Oats is an everyday ingredient that works as a great oil absorbent
Here are 5 easy home-made facial masks for oily skin:
2. Multani mitti and cucumber face mask
Multani mitti, also known as fuller's earth is an old remedy used to remove dirt and excess oil from the skin. Multani mitti is used to treat acne and pimples. This face mask has multani mitti as the basic ingredient which acts as an oil absorbing agent. Cucumber has astringent properties and Vitamin C. This is how cucumber can help tighten the skin pores and remove sebum, dirt and dead skin cells too.
For this mask, you will need 2 tablespoons of multani mitti soaked in water for half-n-hour. To this add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of cucumber juice. You may also add milk to avoid over-dryness. Let it stay on for 15-20 minutes, then wash with either cold or warm water. Along with removing oil and dirt, this face mask can also help you improve your blood circulation. Apply this mask twice or thrice a week for best results.
3. Orange peel mask
Orange peels have a reputation to manage over shiny skin. You may dry the orange peels in shade first and powder the dried peels to make a mask.
To the orange peel powder add water, milk or curd. Then apply the mask to your face. Homemade orange peel mask opens and cleans the clogged pores. This mask can give you shiny, but non-oily skin.
4. Egg white face mask
Egg white works as an excellent pore cleanser. Along with cleaning the pores, egg whites can also help reducing the pore size and removes excess dirt from the skin. Egg whites mixed with yogurt, another skin cleanser, can help you achieve the best results.
To use the mask, you will need egg whites from one egg and a tablespoon of yogurt. Separate the egg whites from the yolk in to a bowl. You can use the egg yolk to make a mask for your hair. Add the egg whites to a tablespoon of yogurt. Whisk the mixture to avoid any lumps. Apply the mixture and keep it on until it turns hard. Wash it with lukewarm water. Use this mask only once a week for a clean and oil-free skin.
5. Oats and avocado mask
Oats is an everyday ingredient that works as a great absorbent. It helps to absorb excess sebum thus reducing oil present on the skin surface. Avocado is rich in essential fats and antioxidants. Along with oats, avocado maintains the healthy skin while simultaneously making it less oily.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.