How Many Eggs Can I Eat In A Day For Weight Loss
Adding eggs to your diet can be helpful if you are trying to pound off weight as eggs are a great source of vitamins and minerals lacking in our diet.
Eggs can be helpful for weight loss
Love eggs? You don't need to ditch your love for it to maintain your waistline. Just imagine a whole egg contains all the nutrients needed to turn a single cell into an entire baby chicken!! However, eggs have gotten a bad reputation because of the yolks. Even studies published in the "British Journal of Nutrition" in November 2006 found that healthy people (apart from those having chronic or metabolic disorders) can eat eggs almost daily weight increasing heart disease risk. However, one must consider the form and number. Having boiled egg white instead of whole fried eggs will help keep a check on the cholesterol level.
Indeed eggs may boost your metabolism as they contain all the essential amino acids, and in the right ratios. This means your body can easily use the protein in eggs for maintenance and metabolism. Adding eggs to your diet may be one of the easiest things to do if you are trying hard to pound off weight as eggs are a great source of many vitamins and minerals that are commonly lacking in our daily diet.
The number of eggs one could eat on a weight loss program should not be more than 2-4 egg whites in a day or 1 whole egg in a week. We all know that Egg being the 'king' in the protein family (called as the reference protein) has the best biological value protein; however, summer being at its peak eggs can heat your body from within, so one should make sure to drink ample fluids like buttermilk, lemon water etc to neutralize its effects.
Eating eggs, especially for breakfast, may just be what makes or breaks your weight loss diet as they are known to induce satiety in people, keeping them feel full for long which would keep binge eating or overeating away. Eggs definitely provide that essential vitamins and minerals during the weight loss regime, but one should always remember the balance mix of good diet and a consistent fitness regime to shed off those extra kilos.
(Nmami Agarwal is a celebrity nutritonist)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
