World Egg Day: Bet You Didn't Know These Facts About Eggs
World Egg Day: Eggs have been eaten by humans for centuries. Eggs are high-quality protein food and are very good for health. They are available all over the world, is cost-effective, versatile and meets the nutritional needs of children as well as adults. An egg is a powerhouse of many essential nutrients.
World Egg Day: Key benefits of eggs
Eggs have been eaten by humans for centuries. Eggs are high-quality protein food and are very good for health. It is available all over the world, is cost-effective, versatile and meets the nutritional needs of children as well as adults. An egg is a powerhouse of disease fighting nutrients like lutein. Both white and yolk of an egg has many essential nutrients. One egg has about 75 calories, 7 grams of high-quality protein, and 5 grams of fat, 1.6 grams of saturated fat and 13 essential vitamins. Often an egg is classified as a super-food. This World Egg Day, acquaint yourself with these unknown facts about eggs.
1. Proteins
Proteins are the building blocks of life and one of the most important elements of a nutritious diet. Getting enough proteins is very essential for a human body. Eggs contain all the amino acids that human require. They are an excellent source of proteins. A single egg has about 6 grams of protein.
2. Raise HDL
HDL stands for high density lipoprotein. It is often known as "good" cholesterol. People who have high HDL are less prone to heart diseases and various health problems. Eating eggs is a great way to increase HDL.
3. Choline
Choline is an extremely important nutrient which is used to build cell membranes and has a role in signalling molecules in the brain along with other vital nutrients. A whole egg contains at least 100mg of choline. It is advisable that woman should take eggs during pregnancy.
4. Lutein and Zeaxanthin
The two have powerful antioxidants in building up the retina of the eye. Egg yolks usually contain large amounts of both lutein and zeaxanthin and thus help in keeping eyes healthy.
5. Vitamins
Eggs contain all the essential vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin B and selenium which help to build a strong immune system. The amount of vitamins that are present in an egg help them contribute to a nutritious diet.
6. Iron
Doctors recommend eggs for people who have mild iron deficiency. Iron that is present in egg yolk is heme iron which is most usable form of iron in food
