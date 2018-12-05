Can Losing Weight Help Get Rid Of Diabetes? If You Are Diabetic, Here's How You Should Lose Weight
The key to reversing type 2 diabetes is losing weight. By proper weight management, people with type 2 diabetes can improve glucose tolerance which is essential to be able to use insulin efficiently.
The key to reversing type 2 diabetes is losing weight.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diabetes is a chronic condition which is rising at an alarming rate
- A healthy body weight will make you feel energetic
- Junk and processed food should be limited as they lead to weight gain
Diabetes is a chronic condition which is rising at an alarming rate. There are two types of diabetes: type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. High blood sugar levels can have a negative effect on your health. If left untreated, diabetes can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. It can damage the eyes, kidney and other parts of the body. Generally, people with type 2 diabetes can reverse the condition. The key to reversing type 2 diabetes is losing weight. By proper weight management, people with type 2 diabetes can improve glucose tolerance which is essential to be able to use insulin efficiently.
Not only stable blood sugar levels, but weight control if you are diabetic will protect you from common diabetes-related complications like eye diseases, kidney failure, liver damage, high blood pressure, stroke and heart disease. All the more, a healthy body weight will make you feel energetic, lower your cholesterol levels and will reduce the need for medication.
Also read: Can You Reverse Type 2 Diabetes? Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho Suggests 7 Ways To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes
5 Simple steps which can help you lose weight quickly:
1. Slash sugar from your diet:
Eliminating sugar from your diet should be the first step to lose weight. Sugary stuff like candies, ice creams, sweets, cakes, pastries and sweetened beverages should be avoided as they have no nutritional value and lead to weight gain. You can opt for some healthy alternatives like jaggery, maple syrup or coconut sugar. But be mindful of the proportion even when you use these healthy alternatives.
2. Do not skip breakfast:
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and therefore, should not be missed. The most effective diabetes diet includes a healthy and well-balanced breakfast. Skipping breakfast can lead to overeating later in the day which automatically leads to weight gain. A healthy breakfast can be eggs, oatmeal, fruits, avocado toast or a homemade protein shake.
Also read: Is There A Connection Between Breakfast And Diabetes? Know More About It
3. Physical exercise:
Your body is designed to move. Regular physical exercise is essential for everyone in all walks of life. People who are diabetic must include some physical exercise in your daily routine to maintain a healthy body weight. Any sort of exercise like cycling, running, swimming, yoga, jogging or weight training can help.
4. Eat more of fiber:
Fiber is automatically linked to quick weight loss. This is because fiber helps you keep full for longer and thereby, control your hunger pangs. Hence, include lots of fiber in diet which includes fresh fruits and dark green leafy vegetables.
5. Limit junk food:
Junk and processed food should be limited as they lead to weight gain. These foods are loaded with harmful chemicals and preservatives which can have a devastating effect on your health. Therefore, it is best to eat fresh and home cooked meals.
Also read: These Protein Rich Foods Are A Must For Diabetics
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.