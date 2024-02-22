Protein Vs Carbs: Which One Is The Best Breakfast Option For Weight Loss And Better Concentration?
According to the findings of the study, a protein-rich breakfast increases satiety and concentration.
A high-protein breakfast can help promote satiety
Breakfast is an important meal that you should not skip. A healthy, wholesome breakfast helps you start the day with optimal energy. However, not many know what they should be eating for breakfast. Those trying to lose weight often opt for a high-protein breakfast. On the other hand, it is often recommended that your breakfast must include good carbs for sustained energy. So, is protein a better breakfast option than carbs or vice versa? Recently, a study revealed the winner and explained how one of these can help with weight loss and improve concentration. Keep reading to know the details.
Protein or carbs: Know the best breakfast option
A study published in the Journal of Dairy Science studies the impact of high-protein, high-carb or no breakfast on satiety, concentration and energy levels.
According to the findings of the study, a protein-rich breakfast increases satiety and concentration. However, it does not decrease overall calorie intake when compared to a carb-rich breakfast or no breakfast.
"We found that a protein-rich breakfast with skyr (a sour milk product) and oats increased satiety and concentration in the participants, but it did not reduce the overall energy intake compared to skipping breakfast or eating a carbohydrate-rich breakfast," said Mette Hansen, associate professor and PhD at the Department of Public Health, and one of the authors of the study.
The study concluded that a protein-rich breakfast can help promote satiety, preventing weight gain. However, it alone cannot help you lose weight. Other weight loss strategies along with a high-protein breakfast can help achieve effective results. Additionally, a protein-rich breakfast can help improve concentration as per the findings.
High-protein breakfast options
Eggs, yogurts, nuts and seeds, cottage cheese, quinoa, avocado toast, chia pudding, protein shake or smoothie and peanut butter are some high-protein breakfast options you must try.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.