Keto Diet: This Is What Happens When You Consume Fewer Carbs On A Ketogenic Diet
Want to try keto for weight loss? Take a look at these effects of this diet pattern.
Ketogenic diet can help reduce insulin levels
The low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet, or keto diet for short, has many health advantages. In fact, a number of studies indicate that this kind of diet can aid in weight loss and health improvement. Even the prevention of diabetes, cancer, epilepsy, and Alzheimer's disease may be aided by ketogenic diets.
You should consume fewer calories from carbohydrates and more from protein and fat. The easiest-to-digest carbohydrates, such as sugar, soda, pastries, and white bread, should be reduced the most. However, you might be wondering how can reducing carbs in your diet cause the keto diet to provide these benefits. Continue reading to understand why you must eat fewer carbs when on the ketogenic diet.
Keto diet for weight loss: This is how it works
1. Kickstarts your weight loss journey
Among the easiest and most efficient strategies to lose weight is to reduce your carb intake. Studies show that even when low-fat diets actively restrict calories, those on low-carb diets lose weight more quickly and with more success than those on high-fat diets. This is due to the fact that low-carb diets help your body eliminate extra water, which lowers insulin levels and causes you to lose weight quickly in the first week or two.
2. Helps burn abdominal fat
Your internal organs often get encased in visceral fat. The metabolic dysfunction that is currently so prevalent in the West may be caused by excess visceral fat, which is linked to inflammation and insulin resistance. Diets low in carbohydrates are highly successful at shedding this dangerous belly fat. In actuality, a bigger percentage of the fat that people who follow low-carb diets seem to lose comes from their abdomen.
3. Reduces appetite
One of the worst side effects of dieting is usually hunger. It is among the key causes of the unhappy feelings and finally giving up that many people experience. But eating low-carb automatically makes you feel less hungry. Studies repeatedly demonstrate that cutting off carbohydrates and increasing protein and fat results in much lower calorie intake.
4. Boosts the ‘good' cholesterol
The "good" cholesterol is typically referred to as high-density lipoprotein (HDL). Cardiovascular disease risk decreases with higher HDL levels in comparison to "bad" LDL levels. Eating fat is one of the best methods to raise "good" HDL levels, and low-carb diets are high in fat.
5. Lowers the triglycerides in the body
In your bloodstream, fat molecules called triglycerides can be found. It is widely known that having high blood triglyceride levels the morning after overnight fast increases the risk of developing heart disease. Consuming carbohydrates, particularly simple sugar fructose, is one of the main causes of increased triglycerides in inactive individuals. People typically notice a very dramatic drop in blood triglycerides when they cut back on carbohydrates.
6. Helps manage blood sugar levels
Diabetes and insulin-resistance patients may also benefit greatly from low-carb and ketogenic diets. Studies show that dramatically reducing carbohydrates decreases blood sugar and insulin levels. When starting a low-carb diet, some diabetics may need to almost immediately cut their insulin dosage by 50%.
Now that you understand how a low-carb diet is helpful, you have better clarity on how the keto diet can help you lose weight. However, nothing equates to a well-balanced diet and workout routine.
