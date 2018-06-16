Best Low-Carb Foods You Must Have For Quick Weight Loss
Eating low-carb foods when on a weight loss regime is one of the most popular trends of the present times. Here are the some of the best low-carb foods you must eat for easy weight loss.
Low-carb diet is good for managing the good cholesterol levels in the body
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eggs are one of the best options in a low-carb breakfast diet
- Cucumber is low in calorie content and can keep you hydrated
- Dark chocolate makes up to be a low-carb food with a low sugar content
Also read: Slow-Carb Diet For Weight Loss: Know All About It
Below are the best low-carb foods you must have for quick weight loss:
1. Eggs
Undoubtedly, eggs are the best breakfast option in a low-carb diet. Eating eggs in the morning improve your satiety and make you snack less later in the day. This is because of the protein content in eggs, which brings down hunger hormone ghrelin.
2. Fish and seafood
Fish and seafood have very less carb, with the exception of shellfish. Sardines, white fish and salmon are all low-carb fish. Fish consumption is also important for human health as it contains omega-3 fatty acids which are good for joint health, brain and heart.
Also read: Of All The Varieties Of Fish, These 5 Are The Healthiest!
3. Cucumber
Cucumber has only 4% carb content. Cucumber is low in calories and can be a great snack for people who are unable to drink enough water in a day. This is because 1 cucumber contains more than 95% water content.
4. Meat and poultry
All kinds of meats have fewer carbs. These include lamb, chicken, beef. Organ meats, however, do have carbs in small quantities. You should go for lean meat options like chicken breast for quick weight loss in a low-carb diet.
Also read: Cutting Down On Red Meat Can Reduce Risk Of Colon Cancer. Here's How
5. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate with low sugar content is an amazing food to be included in a low-carb diet. You should pick the variant which has 70 to 90% cocoa and low sugar. When consumed in moderation, dark chocolate can help in reducing blood pressure and risks of heart diseases. What's more is that dark chocolate has only 25% carb content.
6. Yogurt
Yogurt has only 5% carbs and can be eaten for breakfast or snack in a low-carb diet. You can opt for greek yogurt as it has fewer carbs and even contains proteins and vitamins.
Also read: Yogurt Can Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease: Study. All You Need To Know About The Amazing Health Benefits Of Yogurt
7. Asparagus and mushrooms
Apart from potatoes, carrots and turnips, most vegetables come in the category of low-carb foods. The least amount of carbs are present in asparagus and mushrooms, with less than 2% of carb content. They also have high protein as compared to other vegetables.
8. Other veggies
Cauliflower has nothing more than 5% carb content. Other veggies like bell peppers, egg plants, Brussels sprouts and green beans do not contain any more than 6 to 7% carb content.
Also read: 7 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw
9. Kiwi and watermelon
Kiwi and watermelon are low-carb fruits which can help in quick weight loss. Cranberries, grapefruits, rockmelons and strawberries are other instances of low-carb fruits.
10. Walnuts and pecans
Walnuts and pecans are low-carb nuts which are rich in fibre, Vitamin E and omega fatty acids. They have only 14% carb content, which is much low as compared to cashews, almonds and pistachios - which have about 22 to 26% carb content. Even though nuts are low in carbs, they are high in calories and thus their consumption should be checked.
Also read: Eat Walnuts To Control Your Hunger Pangs! Here's How It Works
11. Cheese
Cheese being low-carb is the probably a highlight of low-carb food. However, yellow, processed or cream cheese does not come in this category. Feta, cottage cheese and halloumi are the kinds of cheese you can include in your low-carb diet.
12. Avocado
Avocado is a super foods which has fats, fibre and potassium and very less carbs. 1 avocado contains nothing more than 20 g carbs. Avocado can be included in your diet in the form of salads or even as a snack.
Also read: Avocados: Top 9 Health Benefits You Must Know
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.