ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Best Low-Carb Foods You Must Have For Quick Weight Loss

Best Low-Carb Foods You Must Have For Quick Weight Loss

Eating low-carb foods when on a weight loss regime is one of the most popular trends of the present times. Here are the some of the best low-carb foods you must eat for easy weight loss.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jun 16, 2018 10:38 IST
4-Min Read
Best Low-Carb Foods You Must Have For Quick Weight Loss

Low-carb diet is good for managing the good cholesterol levels in the body

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Eggs are one of the best options in a low-carb breakfast diet
  2. Cucumber is low in calorie content and can keep you hydrated
  3. Dark chocolate makes up to be a low-carb food with a low sugar content
Eating low-carb foods when on a weight loss regime is one of the most popular trends of the present times. Diets which involve low-carb foods are known to cause around 2 or 3 times more weight loss as compared to the standard low-fat diets. Going on a low-carb diet is also known to improve HDL (good) cholesterol levels in the body, improve levels of blood pressure and also improve triglyceride levels in the body. These are some of the reasons why low-carb foods have gained so much popularity in the wellness and health industry.

Also read: Slow-Carb Diet For Weight Loss: Know All About It​

Below are the best low-carb foods you must have for quick weight loss:

1. Eggs

Undoubtedly, eggs are the best breakfast option in a low-carb diet. Eating eggs in the morning improve your satiety and make you snack less later in the day. This is because of the protein content in eggs, which brings down hunger hormone ghrelin.

 
eggs

Protein content in eggs bring down the hunger hormones in the body
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Fish and seafood

Fish and seafood have very less carb, with the exception of shellfish. Sardines, white fish and salmon are all low-carb fish. Fish consumption is also important for human health as it contains omega-3 fatty acids which are good for joint health, brain and heart.

Also read: Of All The Varieties Of Fish, These 5 Are The Healthiest!

3. Cucumber

Cucumber has only 4% carb content. Cucumber is low in calories and can be a great snack for people who are unable to drink enough water in a day. This is because 1 cucumber contains more than 95% water content.cucumber

Cucumber contains more than 95% water content

4. Meat and poultry

All kinds of meats have fewer carbs. These include lamb, chicken, beef. Organ meats, however, do have carbs in small quantities. You should go for lean meat options like chicken breast for quick weight loss in a low-carb diet.

RELATED STORIES

Couscous For Weight Loss: Health Benefits Of Couscous You Cannot Miss

Couscous for weight loss: Couscous has many health benefits. It is a great source of plant-based proteins and is thus a healthy protein source for vegans and vegetarians.

Weight Loss: 7 Surprising Weight Loss Tips You Must Follow

Experts have come up with some simple yet effective weight loss tips which can help you shed those extra pounds the healthy way. From drinking water before meals to eating spicy foods, here's how you can speed up weight loss.


Also read: Cutting Down On Red Meat Can Reduce Risk Of Colon Cancer. Here's How

5. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate with low sugar content is an amazing food to be included in a low-carb diet. You should pick the variant which has 70 to 90% cocoa and low sugar. When consumed in moderation, dark chocolate can help in reducing blood pressure and risks of heart diseases. What's more is that dark chocolate has only 25% carb content.

 
dark chocolate

Dark chocolate can help in reducing blood pressure and risks of heart diseases

6. Yogurt

Yogurt has only 5% carbs and can be eaten for breakfast or snack in a low-carb diet. You can opt for greek yogurt as it has fewer carbs and even contains proteins and vitamins.

Also read: Yogurt Can Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease: Study. All You Need To Know About The Amazing Health Benefits Of Yogurt

7. Asparagus and mushrooms

Apart from potatoes, carrots and turnips, most vegetables come in the category of low-carb foods. The least amount of carbs are present in asparagus and mushrooms, with less than 2% of carb content. They also have high protein as compared to other vegetables.

8. Other veggies

Cauliflower has nothing more than 5% carb content. Other veggies like bell peppers, egg plants, Brussels sprouts and green beans do not contain any more than 6 to 7% carb content.

Also read: 7 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

9. Kiwi and watermelon

Kiwi and watermelon are low-carb fruits which can help in quick weight loss. Cranberries, grapefruits, rockmelons and strawberries are other instances of low-carb fruits.

 
kiwi

Kiwi and watermelon are low-carb fruits

10. Walnuts and pecans

Walnuts and pecans are low-carb nuts which are rich in fibre, Vitamin E and omega fatty acids. They have only 14% carb content, which is much low as compared to cashews, almonds and pistachios - which have about 22 to 26% carb content. Even though nuts are low in carbs, they are high in calories and thus their consumption should be checked.

Also read: Eat Walnuts To Control Your Hunger Pangs! Here's How It Works

11. Cheese

Cheese being low-carb is the probably a highlight of low-carb food. However, yellow, processed or cream cheese does not come in this category. Feta, cottage cheese and halloumi are the kinds of cheese you can include in your low-carb diet.

12. Avocado

Avocado is a super foods which has fats, fibre and potassium and very less carbs. 1 avocado contains nothing more than 20 g carbs. Avocado can be included in your diet in the form of salads or even as a snack.

 
avocado

Avocado is a superfood which has fats, fibre and potassium and low carbs

Also read: Avocados: Top 9 Health Benefits You Must Know

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



COMMENT

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

7 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of A Stubborn Sun Tan
7 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of A Stubborn Sun Tan

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Want To Reduce Cancer Risk? Make Sure Your Vitamin D Levels Are Optimal

Here's Why This Mediterranean Diet Was Retracted And Replaced

More Men Turn To Plastic Surgeries For These Enhancements

Did You Know This About Marathon Runners?

Breast Milk Can Prevent Food Allergies, Says Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
TRENDING DISEASES
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS