Want To Lose Weight? Do Not Starve! 6 Simple Ways To Lose Weight Without Dieting
Dieting can slower down the metabolism, can lead to food cravings and an increased appetite, some digestive issues like bloating and constipation, bone loss and can also cause headaches.
There are plenty of ways to lose weight other than resorting to dieting.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dieting can be difficult to sustain
- Adequate water throughout the day is also beneficial for weight loss
- Sweetened beverages and packaged food have been linked to weight gain
Are you trying to lose weight by starving? Well! Let me tell you dieting can never help you shed those extra kilos. Whenever you are on a weight loss program make sure you focus only on losing weight and not health. Also, there are plenty of ways to lose weight other than resorting to dieting. Dieting can be difficult to sustain and can have a negative impact on your body. Dieting can slower down the process of metabolism, can lead to food cravings and an increased appetite, some digestive issues like bloating and constipation, bone loss and can also cause headaches. Some simple lifestyle changes and regular physical exercise can help you lose weight within no time.
Also read: Early Morning Habits That Can Help In Weight Loss And Keep It Off Forever
Some simple ways to lose weight but not health:
1. Chew your food slowly:
We generally do not give much importance to the way we eat food. But chewing your food slowly really helps a lot if you want to lose weight. It can help you feel full for longer with fewer calories. It is a simple way to lose weight and keep it forever.
2. Protein-rich diet:
Proteins are amazing as they offer several health benefits. They contain all the essential amino acids and are beneficial for muscle strength and tissue repair. Moreover, they curb the hunger pangs, thus preventing you to overeat in the next meal. Some protein-rich foods are eggs, milk, nuts, chicken and cottage cheese should be incorporated in your diet.
3. Fiber-rich diet:
Fiber is automatically linked to weight loss as it keeps you satiated for a long time. Fiber is particularly helpful in reducing the appetite and food intake. Fiber also aids in the process of digestion. Fresh fruits and vegetables are rich in fiber.
4. Drinking water:
Adequate water throughout the day is also beneficial for weight loss. Try sipping in water and other fluids throughout the day. But these fluids should not include energy drinks and other sweetened beverages. Also, drinking water right before the meals may help you eat fewer calories.
Also read: Health Expert Luke Coutinho Tells Us How This Lifestyle Change Can Help In Weight Loss!
5. Adequate sleep and reduced stress levels:
Poor sleep and excess stress may create imbalance between several important appetite-regulating hormones. This in turn leads to overeating. Therefore, try sleeping for six to eight hours a day and manage your stress levels.
6. Processed food and sugary drinks:
Sweetened beverages and packaged food have been linked to weight gain. This is because these foods are loaded with preservatives and added sugar with no nutritional value. Therefore, limit the intake of these foods.
Also read: A Simple Guide To Healthy Snacking For Quick Weight Loss
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.