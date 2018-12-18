ASK OUR EXPERTS

School-Based Nutritional Programmes Can Help Cut Obesity In Kids, Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity

Being overweight or obese early in life affects health across the lifespan, contributing to a range of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and depression that reduce productivity and shorten life expectancy.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Dec 18, 2018 04:31 IST
2-Min Read
Protein-rich diet is also essential for your child.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Being overweight early in life affects health across the lifespan
  2. School-wide campaigns limits sugary drinks and encourage the use of water
  3. Make sure that your child actively takes part in the physical activity

Schools with enhanced nutrition policies and programmes are more likely to promote healthier eating habits among students and help reduce the body mass index (BMI), a new study says. The study showed that students in such schools reported healthier behaviours than their peers in schools without such programmes. "Childhood obesity is a serious health threat, and schools are a vital way to reach children and their families to reduce risks and promote health," said Jeannette Ickovics, Professor from the Yale University in the US.

"These findings strongly support previous administration policies that provided healthier food for all children in public schools," Ickovics added.

Being overweight or obese early in life affects health across the lifespan, contributing to a range of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and depression that reduce productivity and shorten life expectancy, researchers noted, in the paper published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.


The nutritional interventions included ensuring that all school-based meals met federal nutritional criteria; providing nutritional newsletters for students and their families.

It also included school-wide campaigns to limit sugary drinks and encourage the use of water; and limiting the use of food or beverages as rewards for academic performance or good behaviour.

Students in schools with such nutrition policies had an increase in BMI percentile of less than one per cent compared with students in schools without it who demonstrated increases of three to four per cent.

The results are based on a five-year trial, where the team analysed both behavioural and biological indicators of 600 students from 12 schools in New Haven, US.

Effective tips to reduce childhood obesity:

  • Give your child a fiber-rich diet
  • Make sure that your child actively takes part in physical activities
  • Protein-rich diet is also essential for your child
  • Do not give your child a lot of processed and junk food
  • Make sure that your child gets adequate sleep
  • Limit the intake of sweetened beverages. Instead give them other fluids like lime water, coconut water etc
  • Include healthy snacks in your child's diet like eggs, oatmeal, cheese, nuts and protein shakes

(With inputs from IANS)

