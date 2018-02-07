6 Best Non-Dairy Substitutes For Milk
If you refrain from consuming regular milk, here's a list of the top 6 non-dairy alternatives to it.
One of the most important staples of a person's diet is milk, the perfect and most convenient source of protein and calcium. This beverage can be consumed in so many ways, by pouring over cereal or by adding to a favourite sweet treat. Milk, you are the perfect combination of convenient and healthy. But some people can't enjoy milk in its pure self due to medical reasons like allergies and intolerance or simply due to dietary-restrictions. Good news! You need not feel sorry any longer. If you're bound to ignore milk, there are some alternatives to it that you can enjoy. This article talks about the 6 non-dairy substitutes of milk. Take a look.
1. Soy milk
One of the most popular alternatives of milk, soy milk is extracted from soy beans and is sold in the market in the form of sweetened, unsweetened and flavoured varieties. In terms of nutrition, it is equivalent to the regular cow milk. It is enriched with calcium, vitamin A and D and contains 10 grams of protein in every serving. Isoflavones in soy milk is known to lower heart disease risk.
2. Almond milk
Almond milk is made from ground almonds combined with water and a sweetener. This sweet beverage has a creamy texture, similar to regular milk. One cup of almond milk contains lots of vitamin E, and by lots we mean 50% of your daily requirement! And if you are trying to lose weight, note that almond milk contains 1/3 calories of 2% cow's milk.
3. Rice milk
Rice milk is made from boiled rice, brown rice syrup and some brown rice starch. This one is a popular alternative of regular cow's milk. It is a hypoallergenic beverage and can be easily consumed by all those who cannot take gluten, nuts or soy.
4. Coconut milk
Coconut milk resembles greatly in terms of texture with regular milk. But this variety contains more fat than regular milk. The nutty flavor of this beverage makes it a perfect add-on for all sweet treats. It is soy and gluten free so people who cannot take these substances can easily consume this milk. Potassium content of coconut milk is much greater than that of regular milk, 630 mg in a cup as compared to 150 mg in regular milk.
5. Flax milk
Flax milk is slightly thinner and sweeter and is only produced by companies which use organic non-GMO flax. Flax milk is rich in fibre alpha linoleic acids which are used in treating heart diseases. It is used in heart-attack prevention, lowering blood pressure and lowering cholesterol levels. It contains more calcium than regular milk.
6. Hemp milk
Relax; you won't get high on this milk. It is made from hulled hemp seeds, water and some sweetener. It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to gluten, nuts and soy. It contains more iron than regular cow's milk and is rich in omega 3 fatty acids as well. This in turn promotes better brain and heart health.
