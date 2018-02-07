ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  6 Best Non-Dairy Substitutes For Milk

6 Best Non-Dairy Substitutes For Milk

If you refrain from consuming regular milk, here's a list of the top 6 non-dairy alternatives to it.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Feb 7, 2018 06:27 IST
2-Min Read
6 Best Non-Dairy Substitutes For Milk

If you're bound to ignore milk, there are some alternatives to it that you can enjoy

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. In terms of nutrition, soy milk is equivalent to the regular cow milk
  2. Coconut milk resembles greatly in terms of texture with regular milk
  3. Flax milk is rich in fibre alpha linoleic acids

One of the most important staples of a person's diet is milk, the perfect and most convenient source of protein and calcium. This beverage can be consumed in so many ways, by pouring over cereal or by adding to a favourite sweet treat. Milk, you are the perfect combination of convenient and healthy. But some people can't enjoy milk in its pure self due to medical reasons like allergies and intolerance or simply due to dietary-restrictions. Good news! You need not feel sorry any longer. If you're bound to ignore milk, there are some alternatives to it that you can enjoy. This article talks about the 6 non-dairy substitutes of milk. Take a look.

1. Soy milk

One of the most popular alternatives of milk, soy milk is extracted from soy beans and is sold in the market in the form of sweetened, unsweetened and flavoured varieties. In terms of nutrition, it is equivalent to the regular cow milk. It is enriched with calcium, vitamin A and D and contains 10 grams of protein in every serving. Isoflavones in soy milk is known to lower heart disease risk.

RELATED STORIES

'When Is the Best Time to Take Proteins?'

'Know The Many Benefits Of A Deep Tissue Massage'


2. Almond milk

Almond milk is made from ground almonds combined with water and a sweetener. This sweet beverage has a creamy texture, similar to regular milk. One cup of almond milk contains lots of vitamin E, and by lots we mean 50% of your daily requirement! And if you are trying to lose weight, note that almond milk contains 1/3 calories of 2% cow's milk.

3. Rice milk

Rice milk is made from boiled rice, brown rice syrup and some brown rice starch. This one is a popular alternative of regular cow's milk. It is a hypoallergenic beverage and can be easily consumed by all those who cannot take gluten, nuts or soy.

4. Coconut milk

Coconut milk resembles greatly in terms of texture with regular milk. But this variety contains more fat than regular milk. The nutty flavor of this beverage makes it a perfect add-on for all sweet treats. It is soy and gluten free so people who cannot take these substances can easily consume this milk. Potassium content of coconut milk is much greater than that of regular milk, 630 mg in a cup as compared to 150 mg in regular milk.

5. Flax milk

Flax milk is slightly thinner and sweeter and is only produced by companies which use organic non-GMO flax. Flax milk is rich in fibre alpha linoleic acids which are used in treating heart diseases. It is used in heart-attack prevention, lowering blood pressure and lowering cholesterol levels. It contains more calcium than regular milk.

6. Hemp milk

Relax; you won't get high on this milk. It is made from hulled hemp seeds, water and some sweetener. It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to gluten, nuts and soy. It contains more iron than regular cow's milk and is rich in omega 3 fatty acids as well. This in turn promotes better brain and heart health. 



More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored by
HDFC ERGO

Participate to win a free Health Check-Up

 

HOME REMEDIES

Top 5 Home Remedies That Can Relieve Sciatica
Top 5 Home Remedies That Can Relieve Sciatica

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Sitting In Dimmer Lights Could Make You Dumber

A 'Fake' Indian Doctor Arrested For Infecting Dozens With HIV

Doctors Discover New Way To Kill Liver Cancer Cells

Drugs Can Slow Down Prostate Cancer Progression In Men

Why Car Horns, Planes And Sirens Might Be Bad For Your Heart

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------