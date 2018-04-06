ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Bones & Joints »  Dairy Plus These 5 Foods Are Your Key To Stronger Bones

Dairy Plus These 5 Foods Are Your Key To Stronger Bones

This World Health Day 2018, learn how to keep your bones healthy with dairy and these foods.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Apr 6, 2018 08:10 IST
3-Min Read
Dairy Plus These 5 Foods Are Your Key To Stronger Bones

Calcium and vitamin D are essential for bone health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Calcium is what you need for stronger bones
  2. Vitamin D is important for calcium absorption by the bones
  3. Of all the tree nuts, almond is the richest source of calcium

World Health Day 2018: Bones are the support system of the body. It is needless to explain why you need to keep the bones in a good state of health. And with diseases like osteoporosis and rickets, it is even more important to look after bone health. When it comes to good bone health, there are mainly two nutrients you need; calcium and vitamin D. Calcium is what you need for stronger bones and vitamin D is important for calcium absorption by the bones, so these two go hand in hand.

When bone health is taken into consideration, one simply can't miss mentioning dairy products. This calcium-rich source is very important for your bones. But dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese are not the only foods which promote better bone health. There are many other foods which play an important role in keeping your bones in a good state of health and prevent them from breaking easily.

Also read: 7 Best Protein-Rich Foods For Stronger Bones

dairy

Photo Credit: iStock

This World Health Day, learn how to keep your bones strong with the power of nutrition. We have compiled a list of the 5 best foods, other than dairy, which will help you get stronger bones. Take a look.

1. Green leafy vegetables

These vegetables make it to every list! Arugula, kale, spinach, and watercress are some of the healthiest, calcium-rich veggies. A cup full of green salad including these vegetables can be your key to stronger bones throughout life.

green leafy vegetables

Photo Credit: iStock

RELATED STORIES

Why We Urge You To Eat Only Seasonal Foods: Health Benefits And Tips

World Health Day 2018: Here's all you need to know about how eating seasonal foods benefits your body.

5 Common Side Effects Of Kratom Supplements

The leaves and extracts of kratom are used as a sedative and as a stimulant to improve physical endurance and to elevate mood.


Also read: 6 Ways To Strengthen Your Bones

2. Sardines

This tiny little fish which comes in cans can be your daily dose of vitamin D and calcium, both of which are essential to good bone health. You can relish its flavor in salads and pastas.

sardines

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Salmon

Of all the natural sources of vitamin D, salmon surely is the best. This fatty fish offers 100% of your vitamin D requirement. And if you go for the canned variety, it has softer and edible fish bones too which makes it a very rich source of calcium as well. So salmon is a superfood for healthier bones.

salmon

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: All You Need To Do To Keep Your Bones Healthy At 60

4. Almond butter

Of all the tree nuts, almond is the richest source of calcium. And if you consume it in the form of almond butter, you can get access to more health benefits. Almond butter, besides being a rich source of calcium, is also a rich source of protein with low fat and cholesterol levels. So consuming this is a win-win situation for you.

almonds raw

5. Tuna

Another fatty fish which is a rich source of vitamin D is tuna. Only three ounces of tuna offers 39% of your daily vitamin D requirement.

tuna

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Use Saffron For Perfect Glowing Skin In Summer
Use Saffron For Perfect Glowing Skin In Summer

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Consuming Dairy Products Promotes Better Bone Health, Says Study

Are You Unable To Adjust To Rising Temperatures? You May Need To Check Your Blood Sugar Levels

There Are Never Enough Reasons To Engage In A Physical Activity: Here's Another Interesting One

Here's How Obesity May Affect Your Child's Liver

Here's How Broccoli Can Be Beneficial For The Elderly

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------