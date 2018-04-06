Dairy Plus These 5 Foods Are Your Key To Stronger Bones
This World Health Day 2018, learn how to keep your bones healthy with dairy and these foods.
Calcium and vitamin D are essential for bone health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Calcium is what you need for stronger bones
- Vitamin D is important for calcium absorption by the bones
- Of all the tree nuts, almond is the richest source of calcium
World Health Day 2018: Bones are the support system of the body. It is needless to explain why you need to keep the bones in a good state of health. And with diseases like osteoporosis and rickets, it is even more important to look after bone health. When it comes to good bone health, there are mainly two nutrients you need; calcium and vitamin D. Calcium is what you need for stronger bones and vitamin D is important for calcium absorption by the bones, so these two go hand in hand.
When bone health is taken into consideration, one simply can't miss mentioning dairy products. This calcium-rich source is very important for your bones. But dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese are not the only foods which promote better bone health. There are many other foods which play an important role in keeping your bones in a good state of health and prevent them from breaking easily.
Also read: 7 Best Protein-Rich Foods For Stronger Bones
This World Health Day, learn how to keep your bones strong with the power of nutrition. We have compiled a list of the 5 best foods, other than dairy, which will help you get stronger bones. Take a look.
1. Green leafy vegetables
These vegetables make it to every list! Arugula, kale, spinach, and watercress are some of the healthiest, calcium-rich veggies. A cup full of green salad including these vegetables can be your key to stronger bones throughout life.
2. Sardines
This tiny little fish which comes in cans can be your daily dose of vitamin D and calcium, both of which are essential to good bone health. You can relish its flavor in salads and pastas.
3. Salmon
Of all the natural sources of vitamin D, salmon surely is the best. This fatty fish offers 100% of your vitamin D requirement. And if you go for the canned variety, it has softer and edible fish bones too which makes it a very rich source of calcium as well. So salmon is a superfood for healthier bones.
4. Almond butter
Of all the tree nuts, almond is the richest source of calcium. And if you consume it in the form of almond butter, you can get access to more health benefits. Almond butter, besides being a rich source of calcium, is also a rich source of protein with low fat and cholesterol levels. So consuming this is a win-win situation for you.
5. Tuna
Another fatty fish which is a rich source of vitamin D is tuna. Only three ounces of tuna offers 39% of your daily vitamin D requirement.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.