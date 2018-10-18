ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  6 Simple Ways To Protect Your Newborn From Getting Dry Skin In Winter

6 Simple Ways To Protect Your Newborn From Getting Dry Skin In Winter

Baby skin requires a lot more nourishment during winter, as the temperature drop tends to make the skin dry. Read here to know some simple tips to protect your newborn from getting dry skin in winter.
  By: IANS  Updated: Oct 18, 2018 04:29 IST
2-Min Read
6 Simple Ways To Protect Your Newborn From Getting Dry Skin In Winter

Bathe the baby once in two days with lukewarm water during winter

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Oil massages can protect your baby's skin from getting dry in winter
  2. Limit bathing to only once in two days during winter
  3. Avoid wrapping your baby in a woolen sweater or blanket directly

Winter is here, which means your baby needs extra care and attention. Baby skin requires a lot more nourishment during winter, as the temperature drop tends to make the skin dry. Winter also brings with it various skin problems for babies, as their skin is more delicate when compared to adults. Dr. Subhashini N.S., Ayurveda Expert, Discovery Sciences Group, The Himalaya Drug Company, shares a few tips to nourish your baby's skin.

6 simple ways to protect your baby from getting dry skin in winter

1. Oil massages: Nourishing the skin with regular oil massages before bath significantly reduces skin dryness and improve skin softness. Choose an oil infused with olive and winter cherry (Ashvagandha); this helps improve the skin tone and soothes the baby's skin.


RELATED STORIES

Celeb Dermatologist Recommends 4 Tips To Prevent Eczema Flare Ups During Winter

Eczema flares are likely to get worse during winters and addressing this concern is celebrity dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi. Read below to know some preventive tips from her.

Winter Is Coming! Are You Ready? Here's A Perfect Guide To Healthy Winters

During chilly months your body experiences changes in energy levels, metabolism and even food choices.As the temperature drops, the body needs extra calories to keep warm.

2. Baby bath: It is advisable to bathe the baby once in two days with lukewarm water. If the water is too hot, it can hurt the top, protective layer of the skin. Bathing a baby for long can also strip the moisture off the skin. Hence, reducing bath time during winters is recommended.

3. Using cleansers: Using a gentle cleanser infused with the goodness of aloe vera, almond oil and milk, can help prevent post-bath dryness in the baby's skin and soothe excessively dry skin.

4. Moisturising: Using these post-bath enhances the skin's wellness by locking in the moisture, which keeps the skin hydrated. Opt for a baby lotion enriched with natural oils and licorice (Yashtimadhu) to keep the skin supple and nourished.

5. Creams: Using a baby cream with the goodness of country mallow (Bala) and licorice (Yashtimadhu) will condition and protect your baby's skin, especially chapped cheeks, "crawler's knee", tender nose, and rubbed elbows.

6. Wrapping the baby: Avoid wrapping your baby in a woollen sweater or blanket directly, as the rough fibre will scratch baby's sensitive skin, leading to a rash. It's best to use breathable winter clothing to keep the baby warm.

"Baby's cheeks, knees, tender nose and elbows are most susceptible to dryness and chapping, which worsens during winters. The skin is naturally hydrated and moist, and using products with harsh chemicals worsens the skin condition. Ensure you use products infused with natural ingredients that provide gentle care," says Dr. Subhashini.

Almond and olive oils, aloe vera, winter cherry, licorice, honey, and milk are a few handy herbs/ingredients which are known to lock in moisture and will help provide the best skin care for your baby during winters. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Mission Vision Campaign

 

Home Remedies

Packed With All The Essential Nutrients This Common Ingredient Can Help Reduce Hair Fall
Packed With All The Essential Nutrients This Common Ingredient Can Help Reduce Hair Fall

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Delhi Pollution: Emergency Action Plan To Curb Delhi Pollution Comes Into Effect

E-Cigarette Additives Can Impair Lung Function, Finds Study

Doctors In Pune Have Successfully Performed A Skull Implant On 4-Year Old Girl

Genetic Risk Factor For Erectile Dysfunction Identified

'India Must Limit Global Warming Increase To 1.5 Degrees'

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES