Celebrity Health Coach Luke Coutinho Gives 7 Simple Ways To Heal A Leaky Gut
The leaky gut syndrome refers to a condition in which the lining of the small intestine is damaged, and this causes food wastes to leak into the blood stream.
Due to a leaky gut, your body fails to absorb nutrients the way it should
Celebrity health coach Luke Coutinho lists 7 best ways to heal a leaky gut. Take a look:
1. Eliminate triggers like gluten, dairy, sugar, caffeine, alcohol, meat
For a person with leaky gut, it is important to eliminate foods which trigger the condition in the first place. Gluten, dairy, sugar, caffeine, alcohol, meat, too much raw and nightshade foods are to be avoided, Luke recommends. This is due to the fact that these foods are hard to digest for the body. They pierce holes in your intestines and can wreak havoc in your digestive system.
2. Repopulate intestines with probiotics. Add prebiotics too
On a leaky gut treatment plan, it is important for you to look for foods which will support your digestive health and heal the damaged gut lining. One of the most beneficial group foods for gut lining is probiotics. It replenishes the good bacteria in your gut and helps you get rid of excess bad bacteria. Luke also recommends prebiotics, the lesser celebrated cousin of probiotics. It refers to the ingestible fibres present starches, fruits and vegetables like bananas, onions, asparagus and oats.
3. Avoid antibiotics and antacids (unless you really really need to)
Luke focuses on the importance of holistic treatments for health problems, including the leaky gut syndrome. He recommends people to avoid taking medicines unless it is urgently needed.
4. Add natural gut healers
Cold compress, coconut oil, omega 3 rich foods, L-glutamine, zinc and selenium are natural gut healers recommended by Luke. Minerals like zinc play an important role in keeping your intestinal lining healthy. Such nutritional deficiencies contribute to the leaky gut syndrome. Therefore, it is important for the patient to include foods rich in these nutrients.
5. Chew every bite
In most cases, people are in a rush to finish their meals. They do not chew their food properly. This could contribute to the leaky gut syndrome. Therefore, Luke recommends people to chew their food properly. Not just to avoid choking, but to prevent any possible health condition, one must chew food properly.
6. Maintain the pH balance
A healthy pH balance is also definitive of your health. Your stomach should be acidic while your blood must be alkaline. Therefore, it is tricky to maintain the perfect pH balance in your body. For this, you can combine acidic and alkaline foods in your meals to ensure proper balance in your body. Apple cider vinegar, lemons, honey, sweet potatoes, bananas and other healthy foods should be included in your diet to maintain pH balance
7. Relax
Luke recommends yoga, deep breathing, meditation, positive affirmations, acceptance and letting go kind of attitude for people with a leaky gut. Stress delays the gut-healing process of your body. Therefore, such stress-relieving activities should be practiced every day to ensure that your gut heals in a quick and efficient manner.
